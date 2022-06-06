World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Plant-Based Spreads Market | High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary And Forecast 2032

Monday, 6 June 2022, 5:36 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of Plant Based Spreads are estimated to reach a value of USD 667 million by 2032, surging at 5.4% CAGR through the decade. 

As people become even more increasingly health – conscious across the world, there is a growing desire for healthier foods.  Plant-based food firms are projected to experience development prospects over the years, despite supply chain interruptions, panic purchasing, and storage.The vegan spreads and dips sector ensures that food is shelf-stable, has a longer shelf life, has a better flavour, and allows consumers to stock up on food without fear of it spoiling. During the pandemic’s early stages, consumers are decreasing their time in stores and supermarkets, but they are also stocking up on food and packaged products containing food additives as a possible treatment.  

Key Takeaways from Market Study 

  • North America is expected to have 38% Plant Based Spreads market share.
  • US holds 65 % Plant Based Spreads market share in North American Market. 
  • Europe is expected to have 31 % Plant Based Spreads market share.
  • Germany holds 22 % Plant Based Spreads market share in European Market. 
  • Asia is expected to have 20 % Plant Based Spreads market share.
  • China holds 32 % Plant Based Spreads market share in Asian Market. 
  • Market players are experimenting with new ways on increasing production capacity and also doing research and innovation to create products.

 The growing focus on the consumption of plant based products in developed regions such as Europe and North America is likely to open lucrative opportunity for market players in the long run”, –saysa lead analyst at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape 

Plant Based Spreads have a strongly competitive global market. To stay ahead of the game and outperform their competitors, The major businesses are proposing a variety of methods and concepts in order to boost sales and meet the wants of all areas. They’re focusing on increasing production capacity and also doing research and innovation to create new products. 

Some of the leading companies offering Snack Pellets are Follow Your Heart, DAIYA FOODS INC., Meridian Group., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., B&G Foods, Inc., Litehouse, Inc., Red Duck Foods, Inc., Majestic Garlic, Bear Pond Farm, KENSINGTON & SONS, KATE HILL, WayFare Health Foods, Good Foods Group, LLC, Galaxy Nutitional Foods, Inc., Frito-Lay North America, Inc., Frito-La. are the major players in the market. 

Get More Valuable Insights 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Plant Based Spreads presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. 

Plant-Based Spread Market By Category

Plant-Based Spreads Market, By Type of Spreads:

  • Lard
  • Margarine
  • Nut Butters
  • Legume-based spreads
  • Veggie Pâtés
  • Pestos
  • Guacamole
  • Hummus
  • Vegan Cream Cheese
  • Vegan Herring Salad
  • Jam
  • Others

Plant-Based Spreads Market, By Source of Spreads:

  • Pulses
  • Vegetable Oils
  • Nuts
  • Seeds
  • Grains

Plant-Based Spreads Market, By Distribution Channel of Spreads:

  • Hypermarket and Supermarket
  • Convenience Store
  • Specialty Store
  • Online Channel

By Region, the Plant-Based spread Market is Segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle east and Africa
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Food Colors Market – The global Food Colors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Mycoprotein Market - global Mycoprotein market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 298 Mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 12.6% by 2022-2032.

Betanin Food Colors Market - Betanin Food Color Market valuation of nearly USD 91 mn by the year 2022, and thereafter accelerating with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022-2032.

Vegan Margarine Market - vegan margarine market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 990.2 Mn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 3.2% by 2022-2032.

Anthocyanin Food Colors Market - The global Anthocyanin Food Colors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

