Tarpaulin Sheets Market Growing At ACAGR Of 4.6%, Reaching 12.1 Bn By The Year 2031

The global tarpaulin sheets market is bound to witness a seismic growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching 12.1 Bn by the year 2031. The increasing use of tarpaulin in safeguarding the goods irrespective of weather is the major factor driving the tarpaulin sheets market. Also, apart from the manufacturers, the tarpaulin sheets are used in the protection of agricultural produce and plants from the extreme weather conditions like heat, exce ssive rain, etc., which is expected to increase the demand for tarpaulin sheets market across the globe.

Tarpaulin sheets are used in different applications include shipping of the commodities and products in the ship where they are mostly employed in covering and for the protection of cargo. They are also involved in the transportation of products by road and rail. In agriculture, tarpaulin sheets give good protection to crops and produce from excessive rains and sunlight throughout the summer, which can harm the crops’ condition.

Tarpaulin sheets are used as pond liners to collect and store water in addition to providing protection against extreme temperatures. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), a main substance used to make tarpaulin sheets, has antifungal and anti-static qualities that are attributed to its outstanding properties.

In the coming years the market will witness increasing focus on the manufacturing of recyclable tarpaulin sheets. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions will give tailwinds to this trend and in turn pave the way for the expansion of the market in the near future. Tarpaulin sheets are serving their usage in various applications which is anticipated to increase the market share for the global tarpaulin sheets market in the near future.

In June 2020, the Presena glacier in Northern Italy was covered with vast tarpaulin sheets to cover over 100,000 sq meters of the giant glacier to protect the glacier from melting due to global warming.

Key Takeaways from Tarpaulin Sheets Market

Tarpaulin sheets sales will rise consistently, enabling the market register a CAGR of 4.7% between 2021 and 2031 Rising demand from building and construction sector will support growth in the U.S., which is forecast to account for over 84% of sales within North America in 2021 Recovery is on card for the U.K. market as demand from agriculture sector continues to rise Expansion of agriculture sector enable the India market exhibit impressive growth China will continue dominating APEJ market, thanks to high availability of raw materials

“Ease of handling and the demand for flexible packaging solutions are driving tarpaulin sheets sales. Companies operating in the market are currently emphasizing on sustainable solutions to keep pace with changing trends in the market. There is higher focus on offering greater recyclability, which will contribute towards the growth of the market in the coming years,” says FMI analyst.

Environmental Concerns Regarding Tarpaulin Sheets Might Hamper Growth

Although tarpaulin sheets provide excellent protection to goods and products, it also serves as a cost-effective packaging solution for manufacturers and consumers. However, difficulty in biodegradability is expect to restrict the adoption of the tarpaulin sheets. Tarpaulin sheets require centuries to biodegrade by which they create a huge harm for the environment leading to the marine and land pollution.

Compared to the traditional tarpaulin sheets, the recyclable tarpaulin sheets are expected to reduce the environmental pollution and create higher scope for the expansion of the market in the coming days. The use of traditional tarpaulin sheets are anticipated to adversely affect the demand, especially in the emerging economies such as, Middle East & African countries, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

Key Segments Covered In Tarpaulin Sheets Industry Research

Product Type:

Insulated Tarps

Hoarding Tarps

Truck Tarps

UV Protected Tarps

Sports Tarps

Mesh Tarps

Others

Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poly Ethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Canvas

Product Weight:

Less than 100 GSM

Between 100-300 GSM

Between 300-600 GSM

Above 600 GSM

Lamination Type:

Up to 2 Layers

3 Layers Laminate

4 Layers Laminate

Above 4 Layers

End Use:

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Automobiles

Storage, Warehousing & Logistics

Consumer Goods

Others

Who is Winning?

Manufacturers eyeing on the premiumization of the tarpaulin sheets which is expect to boost the global tarpaulin market. They are not only producing the tarpaulin sheets of superior quality but are building excellent brand image to attract consumers with low price sensitivity, strong purchasing power, and high brand loyalty. Also, manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing of sustainable or eco-friendly tarpaulin sheets to reduce the harsh environmental impact which will in turn provide consumer satisfaction and high profits.

Puyoung Industrial Corporation, Ltd., Fulin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Msd New Material Co., Ltd., Veer Plastics Private Limited, and among others are the key players in the global tarpaulin sheets market. The Tier 1 players hold 5-10% in the global tarpaulin sheets market while the Tier 3 players hold around 50-60% in the global tarpaulin sheets market.

