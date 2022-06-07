NFT Association Of Hong Kong Officially Launched, Announces Strategic Partnership With TADS Awards

- The NFT Association of Hong Kong (NFTAHK) is the first registered non-profit organization in Hong Kong specializing in the field of non-fungible token (NFT).

- NFTAHK will collaborate with TADS Awards to launch the new NFT Awards category in the 2022 TADS Awards. Global NFT artists and projects are welcome to participate in the nomination.

HONG KONG, June 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The NFT Association of Hong Kong (NFTAHK), the first registered non-profit organization in Hong Kong specializing in the field of non-fungible token (NFT), announced its official launch on 3rd June 2022. With its base in Hong Kong, NFTAHK is an inclusive association made up of both private individuals and corporate members from around the globe, and gathers creators, collectors, and enthusiasts throughout Asia and internationally. NFTAHK is dedicated to provide, promote and share the creation techquies, educational content, and market information of NFT collectibles and Web3.0 related topics.

With an aim to develop and grow the NFT market, NFTAHK is proudly announcing its strategic partnership with TADS Awards, the world's first international awards for Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities (TADS) that originated in Hong Kong in 2020. NFTAHK will collaborate with TADS Awards to launch the new NFT Awards category in the 2022 TADS Awards, which is the 3rd anniversary of TADS Awards. Global NFT artists, creators, collectors and project owners are welcome to participate in the nomination. For more information on TADS AWARDS 2022 nomination process, please visit - https://tadsawards.org/.

Each NFT has a unique smart contract identifier that acts like a digital fingerprint and provides uniqueness and traceability to digital collectibles. This can add value to digital collectibles by prove the provenance and facilitating a smooth transaction process. According to a report from DappRadar, NFT sales volume reached USD 24.9 billion in 2021, compared to just USD $94.9 million in 2020.

Ir. Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport said, "Blockchain technology, with its decentralised, transparent, tamper-proof, and traceable features, has been driving lots of innovative solutions across industries, from finance, healthcare to arts. NFT has become the hottest topic in the art scene recently, but it can also be applied in many other sectors. As the key promoter of blockchain technology and ArtTech in Hong Kong, Cyberport is very glad to see a group of passionate professionals establish the NFTAHK to further promote the NFT market in Hong Kong."

Mr. Tony Chan, Founder and Chairman of NFTAHK said, "The well-designed crypto regulatory framework in Hong Kong gives clarity to the market and positions Hong Kong as the perfect location for setting up of NFTAHK. We have received much interest for high-quality NFT projects from Chinese celebrities and artists for launching NFT projects in Hong Kong, and believe NFTAHK can be a good bridge and bring much value to NFT communities in the Greater Bay Area and China."

Mr. Samson Lee, Co-founder and Co-Chairman of NFTAHK, Founder & CEO of iSHANG and Co-organizer of TADS Awards commented, "We are delighted to formally establish NFTAHK and consolidate resources to better serve the NFT community in Hong Kong as well as international communities that are linked to Hong Kong. Hong Kong is one of the top international financial centres, and there is considerable trust in the city's well-established contractual, private property, and copyright laws. Hong Kong has strong potential to be the leading NFT hub in Asia and globally."

NFTAHK is exhibiting at the ARTAVERSE Exhibition from 3-12 June 2022, featuring over forty NFT artists / projects at its two exhibition containers (#A04 & #B04), with one container dedicated for ESG and impactful NFT projects. Some of the artists / projects include (alphabetically) Ali Ghorbani, Ape to the Moon, Asia Tigers Club, Camille Merre, ImpactNFT Alliance, ish-bytes, Jacoba Niepoort, Jacqueline Yeung, Julian Gaertner, King of Kowloon, Kiyoko Tsukabayashi, Laurence Lai, Marc Gaillet, Melinda Manunta, MetaMALT, Micha Klein, OliveX, Oona, Prof. Kinsan Chung, Qi, Ruvan Wijesooriya, and the Sophia x Sophia collaboration.

About NFT Association of Hong Kong (NFTAHK)

Founded in 2022, NFT Association of Hong Kong (NFTAHK) is a registered non-profit organization in Hong Kong. NFTAHK is dedicated to provide, promote and share the creation techquies, educational content, and market information of NFT collectibles and Web3.0 related topics . Our mission is to help build a community that allows our members to learn, collaborate, network and unlock their creativity in ways only limited by their imagination. With our base in Hong Kong, we are an inclusive association made up of both private individuals and corporate members globally. For more information, please visit - www.nfta.hk.

About TADS Awards

First launched in 2020, the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards ("TADS Awards") is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. It celebrates this industry by recognizing and honoring significant contributions and distinguished achievements worldwide. Hosted annually, the TADS Awards brings together individuals and businesses to share the energy that tokenization brings to the financial sector. TADS Awards also aims to nurture the growth of these specific industries by jointly establishing "best practices" and setting "measuring standards" for high-quality tokenized assets and digitized securities, together with other industry leaders on the global market. For more information, please visit - https://tadsawards.org/

