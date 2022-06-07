Betanin Food Color Market Sales Of To Grow At Robust CAGR Of 4.7% During 2022 – 2032

Betanin Food Color Market analysis by Future Market Insights tells that the market is expected to reach a market valuation of nearly USD 91 mn by the year 2022, and thereafter accelerating with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022-2032. Betanin food color sales are accounted for ~5.6% of the sales in the global natural food colors market which was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021.

Large-scale food manufacturing corporations are moving their focus on adding powdered betanin to their final product in order to promote the health profile of food products, in an attempt to cope with the changing consumer preferences. One such trend observed is in the soups, sauces, and dressings industry where beetroot red is added in the dry sauce mix packs.

Other common uses of betanins also include coloring ice creams, confectionery, and beverages. Betanin is also used for coloring meats and sausages. Betanin or beetroot red is a vibrant red-colored pigment that is used as a food dye naturally obtained from a plant. Beetroots or other raw plants are strained, diffused, or pressed at a low pH to produce water-soluble betanin.

Increasing in the consumption of different organic end-use products, increase in the investment of huge amounts of money to set up food and beverage manufacturing and sales facilities, rise in the population, increase in the disposable income, and increase in the demand of betanin in developed and developing countries are driving the betanin food colors market.

Key Takeaways from Market Report

The overall natural food colors market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% in North America through 2032, while the betanin food colors market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 5.7% in the region.

The European betanin food colors market is currently pegged at 1550 metric tons by volume and USD 22 mn by value. The demand for beetroot red is about to grow at 3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in this region.

By application, the beverages industry consumed over 1505 metric tons of beetroot red colorant in 2021 and was valued at USD 22.6 mn, which is approximately 25% of the annual Betanin food color sales.

In relation to synthetic colorants like Azorubine, Allura Red, and others, betanin has lesser stability, which is a major restraining factor for market Another problem impeding the market’s desired growth is the higher product cost when compared to its competitors.

Being a purely plant-based food colorant, pressed naturally from beets, no stringent regulations have been made around betanin food colors helping the market operate freely. Growing consumer preference for organic, healthy, and nutritious plant-derived food products is the main factor pushing the sales of betanin food colors across global markets.

“Betanin food color producers should target the health and nutrition markets like dietary supplements industry as it complements with the value natural colorant like beetroot red offers. Manufacturers should also achieve economies of scale, to make plant-based food colors more affordable to food processing industries. The market is yet fragmented and hence regional players should establish alliances with other regional players and international food brands in order to scale the revenue,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The Betanin food colors market is highly fragmented with several regional players operating. Market players leading the Betanin food colors market are Sensient Technology Corporation, Symrise A.G., Kanegrade Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kalsec Inc, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Calyxt Inc., Kingherbs Limited, JF Natural, A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics, Bakels Worldwide, Monteloeder, and Hebei Shun Wei Biological Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Betanin Food Colors Market by Category

By Nature, the Betanin food colors market is segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Application, the Betanin food colors market is segmented as:

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Beverages

Fruit Preparations/ Fillings

Dairy Food Products

Potatoes, Pasta, and Rice

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs

Seasonings

Others

By Source, the Betanin food colors market is segmented as:

Red Beet

Yellow Beet

Prickly Peer

Swiss Chard

Grain Amaranth

Cactus Fruits

Others

By Product Form, the Betanin food colors market is segmented as:

Powder

Liquidd

By Region, the Betanin food colors market is segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa), India

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Oceania (Australia, New Zealand))

