Water Proof E-Scooter Market Accelerating At 5% CAGR By 2022 - 32, Forecasted To Reach US$ 8,329.4 Mn By The End Of 2032

The waterproof eScooter market is expected to escalate at a CAGR of 5.0% from US$ 5,106.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 8,329.4 Mn by 2032.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse influence on the waterproof eScooter market share. Due to imposed lockdowns and strict regulations to stay inside the home, and a reduction in consumer spending on non-essential items, the sales of waterproof eScooter decreased.

According to FMI analysts, more than 71% of eScooter models have water resistance ratings. (This is an increase from 40% in 2021). It's crucial to note, however, that the level of protection provided by these classifications varies. Due to these characteristics, the sales of waterproof eScooter are on the rise.

During the forecast period, sales of waterproof eScooter are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Higher performance (both speed and range), a stronger stem clamp, 4th generation frame, updated multi-switch, turn signals, motorcycle-grade horn, a footrest that acts as a grip, and a large rubber deck are some of the features of an ideal waterproof eScooter.

Due to these features, the waterproof eScooter market statistics are predicted to improve between 2022 and 2032. In response to the rising demand for waterproof eScooter, electric scooter manufacturers are focusing on launching powerful and durable eScooters.

Some eScooters have a top speed of 62 mph, which puts them on a level with ultra-high-performance cars and propels the demand for waterproof eScooters.

Another factor that fuels the sales of waterproof eScooter is the convenience it provides to the customers. A waterproof eScooter like Dualtron Thunder 2 provides a massive battery with more range than people require (106 miles maximum and 60 miles).

Furthermore, the battery is made up of high-quality cells, which are efficient due to their high energy density, resulting in the growing demand for waterproof eScooters.

Multinational companies (like Xiaomi, Ninebot, and Aovo) are providing multiple waterproof eScooters that provide users with a variety of options. This is anticipated to boost the sales of waterproof eScooter and waterproof eScooter market revenue growth in the forecast period.

The rapidly changing climate and increasing fuel costs are moving the waterproof eScooter share forward.

On the other hand, waterproof is a technical term with a fairly tight definition, which no electric scooter on the waterproof eScooter market today fully meets. This is a major factor restraining the growth of the waterproof eScooter market size.

Even the most water-resistant scooters are still simply water-resistant, and while most of them can handle some riding in the rain or snow and won't suffer water damage very often, they are not strictly waterproof. The demand analysis of the waterproof eScooter market suggests that customers require a scooter that is 100% waterproof and can travel longer distances.

Water damage is almost never covered by any electric scooter warranty policy, which is an essential distinction both for how you should operate your waterproof eScooter and what will be covered by its guarantee.

As a result, demand for waterproof eScooter is majorly propelled by advertisements and marketing campaigns that reflect the latest current trends. Furthermore, a variety of factors such as celebrity opinions and favorable mentality of gen z customers have pushed buyers to embrace their image, thus the sales of waterproof eScooter.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

By type, two wheel category is expected to lead the waterproof eScooter market during the forecast period.

By IP rating, IP65 category dominated the waterproof eScooter market, due to its durability to last in every climate.

During the forecast period, the OEM segment is expected to dominate the waterproof eScooter market.

With the rising popularity of waterproof eScooters and increased spending on waterproof eScooter, the United States leads the market.

China waterproof eScooter market is forecast to grow at a highest CAGR of 18.7 during the forecast period.

Japan waterproof eScooter market is expected to develop rapidly in the global waterproof eScooter industry with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies profiled in the waterproof eScooter market report include Xiaomi Corporation, Voro Motors, Segway, Apollo Scooters, GOTRAX, Aovopro , INOKIM, and KAABO.

Many players in the waterproof eScooter market are focusing on launching stores in several countries as part of a joint venture strategy to expand their global reach. To extend their market share, leading market players are focused on various growth strategies such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and the launch of new waterproof eScooters.

Recent Development:

Partnerships, Product Launches, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Xiaomi released the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 in 2021. It's a customized Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition with a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 45 kilometers.

In 2022, Aovo launched Aovo M365. It has a large and intelligent battery of 10.4 AH and a 350 W motor. Its brushless motor is one of its distinguishing features. This motor may easily allow your M365 Pro to go 30 to 35 kilometers after charging it 100 percent.

