World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mycoprotein Market To Create Business Opportunities Worth USD 976 Mn By 2032,

Friday, 10 June 2022, 8:57 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

Mycoprotein Market to Create Business Opportunities Worth USD 976 Mn By 2032, Owing To High Demand For Better-Quality Protein Diets And Increasing Adoption Of Veganism| FMI

According to a new report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence firm, Mycoprotein Market are expected to reach USD 976 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6 % over the decade.

Consumer health and fitness awareness is predicted to rise as illness incidence rises, driving the market for mycoprotein products. Furthermore, worldwide economic growth has been supported by the fast expansion of the foodservice sectors, as well as the appealing marketing and promotion methods of vegetarian businesses.

The growth of the mycoprotein goods sector is being stifled by an increase in the number of new, low-cholesterol meat product lines, such as lean meat in developed economies.

Alternative meat products, such as plant-based proteins and mycoprotein products, have gained in popularity in both developed and developing nations over the years.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14826

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America is expected to have 38% Mycoprotein market share.
  • US holds 65 % Mycoprotein market share in North American Market.
  • Europe is expected to have 31 % Mycoprotein market share.
  • Germany holds 22 % Mycoprotein market share in European Market.
  • Asia is expected to have 20 % Mycoprotein market share.
  • China holds 32 % Mycoprotein market share in Asian Market.
  • Market players are experimenting with new ways on increasing production capacity and also doing research and innovation to create products.

" The growing focus on the consumption of Mycoprotein in developed regions such as Europe and North America is likely to open lucrative opportunity for market players in the long run", -saysa lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

  • Mycoprotein have a strongly competitive global market. The most challenging aspect of producing mycoprotein products is the reliance on a single carbon source, wheat-derived glucose, which requires particular processing before use.
  • Competitors seek to boost the nutritional value of mycoprotein products as well as the variety of carbon sources available.

Some of the leading companies offering Marlow Foods Ltd, 3F Bio Ltd, Myco Technology, Inc., Tyson Ventures, Temasek Holdings and General Mills are the major players in the market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14826

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Mycoprotein presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Mycoprotein Market by Category

By Form, Mycoprotein Market is Segmented as:

  • Minced
  • Slices

By Sales Channel, Mycoprotein Market is Segmented as:

  • Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores

By Region, Mycoprotein Market is Segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle east and Africa
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania

Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14826

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Protein Powder Market - Protein powder market size exceeded USD 22.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Beverage Flavoring Agent Market - The beverage flavoring agent market is valued at USD 4.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 7.8 Bn by 2032.

Coffee Creamer Market - The global coffee creamer market is estimated at USD 18.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31.2 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Seafood Market - The global Seafood market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 110.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 3.6% by 2022-2032.

Freeze Dried Fruits Market: According to the Freeze-Dried Fruits industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in Freeze Dried Fruits marketwill increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022-2032.

RTD Cocktail Shots Market - The global RTD cocktail shots market recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 30.4% in 2022, surpassing US$ 3,708 Mn

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

 

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>



UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 