World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Is Anticipated To Escalate At A CAGR Of 4.4% Between 2021 And 2031 - FMI

Sunday, 12 June 2022, 6:33 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

FMI delivers key insights and presents a revised forecast of the global respiratory inhaler devices market for a 10-year period from 2021 to 2031 in the report titled “Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2021–2031.” The revisions in the market size and forecasts have been carried out taking into account the impact of various macroeconomic indicators and other industry-based demand-driving factors, as well as the recent developments of key market participants. The global respiratory market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% in terms of value during the forecast period, revised from the previous CAGR of 4.3%.

Market Dynamics

Increase in prevalence of asthma, COPD and other respiratory disorders, especially among paediatric and the geriatric population, is a major factor driving growth of the global respiratory inhaler devices market.

Request for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-493

Other trends driving growth include strategic alliances among key players in the market, manufacturers focusing on enhancing market share, and expansion of the healthcare sector in developing countries due to growing investments by major players. In addition, surge in demand for respiratory inhaler devices in all acute and moderate asthma and COPD conditions owing to increasing health awareness and growing disposable income is projected to result in increased spending on respiratory inhaler devices. This in turn is expected to bolster respiratory inhaler devices market growth during the forecast period (2021–2031).

Lack of unique effective drugs for all types of respiratory symptoms, side effects and complications, lack of skilled pulmonologist and healthcare professionals, lack of awareness among the patients, together with high prices of inhaler devices are key factors hampering growth of this market. Currently combined therapies offer more associated benefits such as reliability in use for complex patients, increased efficacy and favourable reimbursement policies associated with the therapy. Hence, patients with complex respiratory disorders are more inclined towards adopting such therapies. However, the cost associated with combination therapies are higher as compared to conventional therapies for patients with complex respiratory disorders. The global respiratory inhaler devices market is expected to be driven by the increased usage of newly introduced triple combination therapy for COPD patients in the coming years.

Speak to our Research Expert @ 

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-493

Segmentation and Forecast

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease indications, technology and region. Based on the product segmentation, the overall market has been separated into metered dose inhaler (MDI), dry powder inhaler (DPI) and nebuliser. Nebulisers is further sub-segmented into ultrasonic nebuliser, mesh nebuliser and compressed air nebuliser. The metered dose inhaler segment is estimated to account for maximum share in the global respiratory inhaler devices market by 2021 end, and expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. Currently, metered dose inhaler is a major contributor to market growth in Europe, North America and parts of Asia Pacific. Nebuliser segment in the global market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value during the forecast period.

The report has segmented the global respiratory inhaler devices market on the basis of region into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa and Japan. This report assesses trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights about the potential of respiratory inhaler devices market in specific regions. North America is estimated to dominate the respiratory inhaler devices market with maximum market share by end of 2021. North America and Western Europe are collectively expected to account for over 64.4% of the total respiratory inhaler devices market share in terms of value by end of 2021. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to witness highest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, followed by North America, due to increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD among children and the geriatric population. Presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/493

Key Players

Some key companies covered in this report include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI Medical Holding, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V. and Merck & Co., Inc. Their primary focus is towards enhancing their product portfolio through research and development, introduction of innovative and cost-effective drugs and medical devices in order to gain market share and to strengthen their respective position in the global market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Non-Invasive Respiratory Monitoring Market - According to the latest research by the Future Market Insight, The Non-Invasive Respiratory Monitoring market is set to witness a Soaring growth in the forecast period 2021-2031 at a CCAGR of 8%. Respiratory monitoring device has wide range of application in all diseases related to respiration.

Home Respiratory Therapy Market - The assistance and help provided by the respiratory therapist to people suffering from problems related to lung function and breathing as a part of respiratory care is respiratory therapy. 

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression Market - The sales in the global opioid-induced respiratory depression market are expected to rise at a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the repositioning and offloading devices Market is set to experience 6% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Stress Tracking Devices Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, stress tracking devices market is set to experience positive growth during the year 2021-2031. The global stress tracking devices is witnessing demand every year as stress become apparent each year.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/respiratory-inhaler-devices-market

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Five Countries Elected To Serve On UN Security Council
Five countries have been elected to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council following a vote in the General Assembly on Thursday. Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland... More>>



Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>


UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 