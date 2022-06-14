World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CleverTap Completes Acquisition Of Leanplum

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Appoints Leanplum co-founder Momchil Kyurkchiev as Chief Strategy Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, world's No.1 retention cloud, today announced it has completed its acquisition of San Francisco based Leanplum, a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform.

The acquisition, originally announced on 19 th May, was closed in a record time of 3 weeks. With this acquisition, CleverTap has strengthened its footprint in the US and Europe. CleverTap will combine the product stack of both organizations and extend its world-class solutions and technology to all its customers and prospects worldwide. Momchil Kyurkchiev, Co-Founder of Leanplum, has joined CleverTap's leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. With the completion of the acquisition, CleverTap also welcomes marquee investors Norwest Partners, Shasta Ventures, Canaan, and Kleiner Perkins as its shareholders. The acquisition becomes revenue accretive for CleverTap from June 1st 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Momchil and all Leanplum employees to the CleverTap family and expect full integration of the two companies, including an integrated product in the market to get completed over the next 3-4 quarters," says Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. "With this acquisition Customers will now have a wide variety of product features and options to choose, from the best of both product line-ups (A/B Testing, Segmentation,Campaigns, Journeys etc.) At the same time, the acquisition provides a much bigger growth, exposure and learning opportunities for employees and collectively we will now become a dominant force with a large global footprint".

"The Martech landscape the world over is evolving at an exponential rate and hyper-personalized digital engagement at scale is the need of the hour. I am sure that together, Leanplum and CleverTap will address this need and continue to drive innovation in this space. CleverTap and Leanplum individually have had a robust presence in terms of geographical reach, industries, and categories. Collectively we will now become a dominant force with a large global footprint," says Momchil Kyurkchiev, Chief Strategy Officer at CleverTap.

"As we expand globally, we are looking to retain as well as grow 100% of the Leanplum customers by bringing all combined capability on one platform in due course. We also plan to increase our headcount in the US and Europe. Together, we aspire to be recognized as a SaaS talent powerhouse built on a strong people-first culture driven by values and equality," added Sunil.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. CleverTap drives contextual individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights and automation enabling brands to offer hyper-personalized and delightful experiences to their customers. 1200+ Customers in 60+ countries and 10,000+ apps, including Gojek, ShopX, Canon, Mercedes Benz, Electronics Arts, TED, Jio, Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, Papa John's, and Tesco, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long-term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Sofia, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Amsterdam, Jakarta and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

