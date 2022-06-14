MRD Commends East Malaita Constituency: “Actions Speak Louder”

Permanent Secretary (Acting) for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Hugo Hebela has commended East Malaita and their Member of Parliament and Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga for recognizing the importance of health infrastructure in their constituency.

He made this sentiment in his speech during the ‘project materials handover ceremony’ for two projects held at the Alligator Creek, Sea Front in Honiara yesterday (Monday 13 June 2022) for East Malaita Constituency.

The materials will go towards the construction of the East Malaita Constituency Mini-Hospital which was funded by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through the Chinese Embassy Office in Honiara.

According to East Malaita Constituency Development Officer Gabriel Rockson, the building materials are for the mini-hospital phase 1 – foundation works.

The second project comes under the WASH Program which was also funded by the PRC through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

Hebala stated that the handover ceremony demonstrated the partnership between PRC, East Malaita Constituency, Landowners, and other relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Health.

“This is in line with MRD Strategic Goal 3: An integrated development process that facilitates a sector-wide approach and promotes genuine partnership for Rural Development.

“Secondly, this project is aligned to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health, National Development Strategy objective 3: Access to quality health and education for all Solomon Islanders, Solomon Islands National Health Strategic Plan 2016-2020 Result Area 3: Improve the quality and support of health services,” he outlined.

He further added that the construction of this Mini-hospital will complement existing health infrastructures supported by other development partners across the Solomon Islands.

Hebala also added that the handover ceremony demonstrates PRC’s ongoing support to constituencies and this country, particularly in the health sector.

He thanked Hon Maelanga for his vision and leadership to recognize the importance of health infrastructure such as the Mini-hospital to be constructed in East Malaita.

“To the landowners’ representative, thank you as well to your tribe for availing the land where this Mini-hospital will be constructed,” he added.

Hebala on behalf of the Minister for Rural Development also acknowledged PRC Ambassador to the Solomon Islands H.E Li Ming and their government for their continuous support for rural development.

“Thank you PRC for this generous support towards the rural development in the Solomon Islands,” he said.

Hon Maelanga also shared this same sentiment when he expressed his thanks to PRC for its support.”

“As a leader representing my good people of East Malaita Constituency, I would also like to express our thanks to PRC people and your government for supporting our people through such important projects,” Hon Maelanga expressed.

He further stated that his constituency will continue to work in partnership with PRC and other donor partners to help develop his constituency now and into the future.

“I further call on other constituencies in the Solomon Islands to embrace this development partnership with PRC and other donor partners as we strive to improve the lives of our people,” Hon Maelanga stated.

The handover ceremony was graced by PRC Ambassador H.E. Li Ming, Deputy Prime Minister, Landowners’ representative Barnabas Maelimani and East Malaita Constituency Officials.

Hebala appeals to the good people of East Malaita Constituency to support these two projects.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods,” he said.

