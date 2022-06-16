Novotech's APAC And USA Leadership Teams At BIO 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO which has recently expanded its services to the US, will have key executives from APAC and the US attend BIO 2022 for meetings with biotechs considering the Asia-Pacific region to expedite their clinical trials. #4907

Novotech, which has a reputation for delivering full-service, high-quality expedited clinical trials in Asia-Pacific, can now offer its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies. Novotech now has a workforce of ~2,500 clinical trial professionals across Australia, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, India, South Africa and the US.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said Novotech's Asia-Pacific and US teams support cost effective expedited clinical research with world-class data, and the most advanced technology including solutions that enable acceleration of clinical trials across the regions.

"The focus on Asia-Pacific for biotech clinical research over the past five years makes the region the fastest growing clinical trial destination with China being the leading location for new trials followed by the US. Asia-Pacific offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials especially in oncology with its vast patient populations, less competitive clinical trial landscape, and world-class KOLs, in addition regulatory reforms, such as those in China, have accelerated approval processes. The expansion into the US was a strategic move to provide US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs." Clients will receive a seamless service, with a unified approach to systems and SOPs," Moller said.

According to Global Data whitepaper: EVOLUTION OF CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION COMPARED TO THE US AND THE EU5*, Over the last five years more than 70,000 new clinical trials were registered in the APAC region, the US, and the EU5. The APAC region was the largest contributor, with more than 50% of the trials followed by the US (29%) and the EU5 (17%). The APAC region has become the preferred destination for conducting clinical trials due to its large patient population, ease of regulatory compliance, lower cost of conducting studies, high-quality standards and the presence of top clinical sites.

About Novotech Health Holdings

Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") is the leading Asia-Pacific and US biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

