Accenture Positioned As A Leader In IDC MarketScape For Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2022

NEW YORK; May 17, 2022 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48061322, April 2022).

The IDC MarketScape assessed the 2022 cloud professional services market through the IDC MarketScape model, providing a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the characteristics that highlight each vendor’s success in the marketplace. This evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing cloud professional services in both the short term and the long term.

According to the report, “It is hard to pick out a singular strength beyond the fact that Accenture is strong in virtually everything IDC evaluated. Several buyers noted Accenture had done a fantastic job, often very quickly. One buyer, in the utilities sector, said that Accenture gave it the best education about the sector it had ever had. Referrals are another strong factor. While none of the cloud service providers like to state so publicly so as to maintain harmony with all their implementation partners, buyers shared examples where they were informed by a cloud service provider that Accenture was preferred among its partners.”

“Accenture — with its strong industry knowledge, industry cloud offers, and breadth of technology services that span from consulting all the way to managed services — can fulfill cloud technology implementation needs at a global scale,” said Gard Little, vice president of Global Services, Markets and Trends at IDC.

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, said, “Cloud is no longer just a migration destination. It is foundational to enterprise reinvention and business resilience. It’s an operating model for innovation and a place where many of the world’s technology breakthroughs are happening — from AI, to edge computing, to the metaverse. This recognition from the IDC MarketScape further validates our approach to cloud as a driver of business change, not just a technology change. We are helping our clients shape, move and operate their business on cloud and get to value faster.”

This research assessed 20 service providers in global cloud professional services. The scope of this analysis included IT consulting, systems integration, network consulting & integration, and custom application development — professional services around the plan, design and build phase — for both hybrid and multi-cloud delivery models.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

