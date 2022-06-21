World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bringing The Voice Of Asia And The Pacific To The UN Ocean Conference (27 June – 1 July)

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: UN ESCAP

The ocean is a lifeline for millions of people and economies in the Asia-Pacific region. But the health of the ocean is in serious decline - and we now stand at a critical juncture to mobilize much-needed action, partnerships and innovative science-based solutions to protect our future.

Over the past few years, the region has taken concrete steps to protect our ocean. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has forged consensus among countries in the region, through a resolution adopted in 2020, to collectively work together in conserving and sustainably using the ocean, seas and marine resources for sustainable development, as well as to accelerate implementation of the ten SDG14 target areas. Countries also recognized the importance of low-carbon solutions for maritime connectivity when adopting a new Regional Action Programme on sustainable transport development last year, and further called for aligning finance with our ocean, climate and broader SDG aspirations.

The ocean is at the heart of our work at ESCAP. This year, ESCAP submitted a new voluntary commitment to continue to convene Governments and other stakeholders in Asia and the Pacific to enhance regional cooperation on ocean work. This comes on the back of the successful implementation of a similar commitment made at the first Global Ocean Conference in 2017.

During the Lisbon dialogues, ESCAP will guarantee that the voices from Asia and the Pacific are heard, and will further showcase innovative initiatives undertaken through the Regional Decade Program to support the implementation of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development in Asia-Pacific (2021- 2030), the Global Ocean Accounts Partnership and the annual Asia-Pacific Day for the Ocean.

