World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Indigenous Group Welcomes Win Versus Bulatlat Censorship

Saturday, 20 August 2022, 7:01 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

In a complaint filed on July 8, 2022 against the Philippine National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)’s blocking of Bulatlat’s website, an alternative news site and the longest-running online media outfit and the authority in human rights reporting, Bulatlat won its application for an issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction granted by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 306.

“We welcome the recent development in Bulatlat’s battle against state-sponsored repression. Bulatlat’s tussle versus silencing is integral in the Filipino Indigenous People’s fight for self-determination. Bulatlat serves as a channel for amplifying people’s issues and the attacks targeting the media outlet ultimately aim to silence the people’s voice” says Beverly Longid
The Court also enjoined the NTC from enforcing the June 8, 2022 NTC memorandum and from blocking Bulatlat’s website (bulatlat.com). The writ issued on August 11, 2022 shall be effective until the Court's final decision on the case.

Request and memorandum

On June 6, 2022, Former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. requested the NTC to order Philippine Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block 26 websites, including progressive groups and independent media like Bulatlat. With reference to the Anti-Terrorism Council resolutions nos. 12, 17, and 21 approved in 2020 and 2021, the request stated the alleged “affiliation and support” of the websites to terrorists and terrorist organizations.
Consequently, on June 8, 2022, NTC commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba issued a memorandum for ISPs to block the 26 websites immediately though the memorandum subject referred to the blocking of “Illegal Online Cockfighting Websites”.

Indigenous peoples’ platform for truth, justice, and freedom
Since 2001, Bulatlat has contributed to the advocacy and truth on the issues of human rights and civil liberties, national patrimony, workers and peasant rights and interests, migrant rights and welfare, the rights and status of women, Indigenous people’s rights, and the environment.

Being part of the independent media, Bulatlat has always been a crucial platform for highlighting the views, stories, and struggles of the Indigenous peoples globally. It truthfully uncovers Indigenous peoples’ issues on the right to self-determination, social justice, genuine representation and participation in policy and decision-making, and Indigenous peoples' movements against development aggression, militarization, repression, and human and ancestral land rights violations.

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) supports Bulatlat in the call for free speech and free expression of progressive groups and independent media and in junking the June 8, 2022 NTC memorandum. We also join Len Olea, Managing Editor of Bulatlat and a Board Member of the International IPMSDL, in the fight for press freedom.

At all times, let us be vigilant against local and global shrinking space for the truth and fight the attacks on freedom of expression and democratic rights.

Beverly Longid says, “Attacks likes these are not unusual especially under a state that has historically repressed its people. As people’s movements have proven, attacks like these fail to repress free speech, the people will take action to tear down the walls that hinder their inherent right to free expression”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>

UNFCCC: Simon Stiell Appointed New Executive Secretary
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Simon Stiell as the new Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat based in Bonn, Germany...
More>>



Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


Somalia: ‘We Cannot Wait For Famine To Be Declared; We Must Act Now’
Rising acute food insecurity in Somalia has caused more than 900,000 people to flee their homes in search of humanitarian assistance since January last year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned... More>>

UN: American West Faces Water And Power Shortages Due To Climate Crisis
Two of the largest reservoirs in the United States are at dangerously low levels due to the climate crisis and overconsumption of water, which could affect water and electricity supply for millions in six western states and Mexico, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 