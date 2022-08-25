World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The 27th Busan International Film Festival Announces Jury Members For New Currents And Kim Jiseok Awards!

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 5:55 am
Press Release: BIFF

The 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which will be held for 10 days from Oct 5 (Wed) to Oct 14 (Fri), has confirmed the jury members for the New Currents and Kim Jiseok Awards, the two Asian film competition sections.

5 Sets of Eyes Searching for Emerging Talents to Lead Asian Cinema

Announcing New Currents Award Juries from Renowned Film Critic, Serge TOUBIANA, as the Jury President, to Director Alain GUIRAUDIE, Director Kamila ANDINI, Actor Ryo KASE, and Filmmaker LEE Eugene!

