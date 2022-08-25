The 27th Busan International Film Festival Announces Jury Members For New Currents And Kim Jiseok Awards!
The 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which will be held for 10 days from Oct 5 (Wed) to Oct 14 (Fri), has confirmed the jury members for the New Currents and Kim Jiseok Awards, the two Asian film competition sections.
5 Sets of Eyes Searching for Emerging Talents to Lead Asian Cinema
Announcing New Currents Award Juries from Renowned Film Critic, Serge TOUBIANA, as the Jury President, to Director Alain GUIRAUDIE, Director Kamila ANDINI, Actor Ryo KASE, and Filmmaker LEE Eugene!