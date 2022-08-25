The 27th Busan International Film Festival Announces Jury Members For New Currents And Kim Jiseok Awards!

Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...



UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years

We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>





UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen

Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



