World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC To Strengthen Cooperation In Sustainable Forest Management

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 6:00 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 5th APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry

Chiang Mai, Thailand, 24 August 2022

Ministers responsible for forestry from APEC member economies are pressing for more cooperation to curb deforestation and further biodiversity loss as the region steps up its fight against climate change and advances action for a more sustainable future.

APEC economies account for more than 50 percent of global forest areas, 60 percent of global wood products and 80 percent of global trade in forest products.

Member economies have been working on their ambitious goal of increasing forest cover by at least 20 million hectares by 2020 across the region. This goal has been achieved and exceeded, as the forest cover in APEC increased by 27.9 million hectares between 2007 and 2020.

“Although we have been able to complete our mission in 2020, still, these wake up calls—which include global environmental threats, particularly climate change and biodiversity loss, as well as economic and social consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic, and other global challenges—all remain as key concerns of forest policy,” said Varawut Silpa-archa, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

Minister Varawut, during his opening remarks at the APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry in Chiang Mai, Thailand, highlighted Thailand’s long-term strategy, the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model, to overcome the current global threats. The model integrates three economic approaches where technology and innovations are used to create value and promote sustainable businesses models in every sector, including the forest without undermining need of the forest products.

Minister Varawut acknowledged the contribution of the APEC Experts Group on Illegal Logging and Associated Trade and urged member economies to strengthen cooperation and continue sharing information and best practices on combatting illegal logging and associated trade among APEC economies.

“As APEC is the top destination for global forest product trade and it gives the region an additional responsibility in ensuring that forests are sustainably managed,” Minister Varawut added. “The world is currently jeopardized by the adverse impacts of climate change and no matter where we are or who we are, we cannot escape from these impacts.”

Ministers recognized that forests play an essential role in tackling climate change, both in terms of mitigation and adaptation, especially to the process of moving towards carbon neutrality and net zero greenhouse gas emission. Therefore, action is needed to maintain forest cover and reverse forest loss, prevent forest degradation and sustainably manage forests.

“We are increasingly made aware of the impact of extreme weather, brought about by climate change, being experienced in many parts of the world, including in our region—drought, floods, heat waves—these are surely mother nature’s warning to us of the cost of inaction or slow action,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.

“It is in this context that our meeting here is of significance. Forestry, with its unique role and contribution to sustainable development, has the potential to be a leading sector in achieving green growth,” Dr Sta Maria concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Five Years After Rohingya Exodus, Two Thirds Of Children In Refugee Camps Do Not Feel Safer Than When They Arrived
Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...
More>>


UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


UNICEF: Nearly 1,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine But Real Number Likely Higher
Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday, underscoring the urgent need for peace... More>>

Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 