Johnson Controls Invests In Nozomi Networks And Signs Framework Agreement For Providing Cybersecurity Services

Investment reinforces Johnson Controls’ commitment to best-of-breed cybersecurity for smart buildings, facilities automation and managed services

SYDNEY, August 26, 2022 – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, and Nozomi Networks, a leader in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security today announced that Johnson Controls signed a framework agreement with Nozomi Networks, allowing Johnson Controls to utilise the Nozomi Networks toolset for the benefit of its customers. Johnson Controls also participated in last year’s $100 million funding round for Nozomi Networks – further signalling its commitment to deliver high quality, robust and specialised cybersecurity solutions for its OpenBlue secure communications stack.

“Johnson Controls is at the forefront of digitising the built environment through our innovative OpenBlue platform, and we are continuously looking for opportunities to maximise safety, improve efficiency and ensure business continuity, said Vijay Sankaran, chief technology officer, Johnson Controls. “We’re proud to offer Nozomi Networks’ leading threat assessment toolset as this digital transformation is made.”

Johnson Controls recently announced its purchase of Tempered Networks, which will be embedded into the OpenBlue platform, a flexible computing approach for converging building technologies and making those technologies more insightful, powerful, and optimised. Tempered Networks protects secure buildings data from edge to cloud with zero trust based Airwall technology. Nozomi Networks’ capabilities can further extend the capabilities of a customers’ IoT infrastructure by providing additional cybersecurity threat monitoring and visibility features and functionality.

Recognised as a market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 74 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualising and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

