World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Minister Chalermchai’s Statement On APEC’s 7th Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Saturday, 27 August 2022, 5:17 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC 7th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, 26 August 2022

Thailand’s Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Chalermchai Sri-On, shared with agriculture and food ministers from APEC member economies a statement that reflects the outcomes of the 7th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting.

Read the APEC’s 7th Food Security Ministerial Meeting Chair’s Statement

In his statement, Minister Chalermchai summarized the deliberations between APEC ministers on Friday regarding the current food security crisis and the compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting that the APEC region must focus on resilient economic rebuilding and recovery.

Minister Chalermchai’s statement reflected the consensus outcomes by the region’s agriculture and food ministers in five key areas:

  • Supporting food security and trade facilitation
  • Improving livelihoods and well-being
  • Promoting sustainability of natural resources and environment
  • Enhancing innovation and technology in the agri-food sector
  • Balancing economy, social and environment

Ministers agreed to foster active engagement of public-private partnerships in pursuing synergy and cooperation to enhance food security in the region.

The statement encourages member economies to empower micro, small and medium-size enterprises, women, youth and other groups with untapped economic potential to ensure that agriculture is a viable livelihood that sustainably meets the demand for food and agricultural products.

Ministers also endorsed the implementation plan of the Food Security Roadmap towards 2030, which identifies specific actions and initiatives that APEC economies may choose to implement to deliver on the roadmap in the areas of digitalization and innovation, productivity, inclusivity, sustainability, public-private partnerships and smart goals.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Five Years After Rohingya Exodus, Two Thirds Of Children In Refugee Camps Do Not Feel Safer Than When They Arrived
Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...
More>>


UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


UNICEF: Nearly 1,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine But Real Number Likely Higher
Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday, underscoring the urgent need for peace... More>>

Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 