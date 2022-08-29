World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Worst Pakistan Flooding In Decades Kills More Than 1000 People, Including 348 Children

Monday, 29 August 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: Save The Children

More than 1,000 people, including 348 children have lost their lives and a further 1,500 have been injured in the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades.

Khuram Gondal, Save the Children’s Pakistan Country Director said:

"Flooding across Pakistan has resulted in devastating loss of life. Entire villages have been engulfed by water, leaving families and children stranded.

"We’re seeing complete devastation-hundreds of thousands of collapsed houses, more than a thousand people injured. It is clear that this is a massive humanitarian and climate emergency. Children are always the worst affected.

"Save the Children is calling on the international community to provide urgent, additional humanitarian aid."

Flash flooding from monsoon rains has submerged thousands of homes, washing away towns and villages. More than 33 million people across Pakistan have been affected. These numbers are expected to rise with continued rains and flooding.

Save the Children is already operating in one of the worst affected provinces, Balochistan and deploying teams to other hardest-hit areas to assess the immediate needs of children and families.

In 2022 Save the Children has so far reached 11,094 people, including 5,752 children, through responses to flooding and is working closely with National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

