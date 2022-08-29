Internet Of Things Collaboration Bolsters Hong Kong Public Health And Safety

Hong Kong’s LBS Smart Technology leverages Thinxtra’s devices and 0G Network to deliver total hygiene solutions for public and commercial venues

Thinxtra and Hong Kong-based LBS Smart Technology have signed a strategic partnership to deliver smart hygiene solutions, powered by the Internet of Things (IoT), to improve public health and safety for residential and commercial venues, including housing, shopping centres, office buildings, education facilities, restaurants, healthcare facilities and government venues.

As part of the collaboration, LBS Smart Technology, a new subsidiary of LBS Group which has provided hygiene management and purification technologies since 1998, has leveraged Thinxtra’s battery-powered IoT devices and national, public 0G Network in Hong Kong to develop smart ‘total hygiene’ solutions.

These include: Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring of temperature, humidity and CO2 levels for a healthier environment; rodent monitoring for more effective and sustainable management of rodent activities; solutions for more effective management of restrooms which includes the monitoring of water leaks, usage patterns and more; and Smart Water Quality Monitoring to detect water temperature, pH levels and conductivity to ensure water quality is up to standard.

KONG Chun Shak, Chief Executive Officer at LBS Smart Technology Limited, said, “Our partnership with Thinxtra is an important step in making residential and public venues throughout Hong Kong even healthier and safer for all residents and visitors. With IoT devices running on Thinxtra’s 0G Network, we can take our services to the next level by measuring and analysing valuable data so that facility managers can monitor and track everything from indoor carbon dioxide (CO2) levels to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, right through to the cleanliness of spaces to ensure better experiences for the community – from anywhere, at any time, and at scale.”

Nicholas Lambrou, Chief Executive Officer at Thinxtra, said, “The ability to monitor the condition of indoor environments remotely and around the clock is critical to maintain high quality and risk-free facilities. Through this innovative partnership, Hong Kong’s offices, hospitals, universities, and restaurants, among other venues, will be safer, more comfortable and convenient as property operators capitalise on the insights of real-time data, rather than relying on guesswork to keep venues in good shape. Working in partnership with LBS Smart Technology Limited, allows Thinxtra to continue exploring the applications that will create value and drive efficiencies to businesses in Hong Kong.”

About Thinxtra

Thinxtra, Enabler of Massive IoT, connects physical assets with the digital world in the most energy efficient way, at scale, and at a fraction of conventional cost. As the owner and operator of the only public, national 0G Network dedicated to the IoT in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau, Thinxtra teams with a broad ecosystem of partners to help organisations create new business models, optimise asset utilisation, monitor indoor air quality (IAQ), and unlock new customer service offerings.

About LBS Smart Technology Limited

LBS Smart Technology Limited (“ST”) is a Hygiene service oriented Technology company founded since 2022 based in Hong Kong. As a member of LBS Group, we are able to provide tailor-made hygiene solutions to more than 30 cities across the Cross-strait four regions and Southeast Asia, including Rodent Control Solution, Air Quality Management, Water Resource Management, and Sanitation Supplies Management.

