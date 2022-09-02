Boomi Speeds Time To Value For Customers With New Partner Accelerators

Boomi expands its partner program with new opportunities to create plug-and-play ‘Accelerators’ for customers, providing additional revenue opportunities for partners

BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it has expanded its global partner program to include new opportunities for its approximately 800 partners worldwide to submit Partner Accelerators to the recently launched Boomi Discover Catalog. Partners can now create their own accelerators for customers to set up in their Boomi accounts to address specific use cases, providing additional revenue opportunities, while further speeding customers’ time to value. In addition, Boomi today also announced simplified training, shortening the time it takes for partners to leverage Boomi’s technology.

“The high level of service Boomi provides its partners, as well as its laser focus on customer needs, makes Boomi an unparalleled partner,” said Hilal Khan, Vice President of Enterprise Integration at OSI Digital. “These updates to the program create new opportunities for our business, and more importantly, allow us to enable better business outcomes for our customers.”

Boomi’s award-winning global program gives partners what they need to better serve customers and create new sales opportunities. Today’s additions follow new investments in Boomi’s partner program over the past year, which included the expansion of its Partner Resource Centre, simplifying program requirements. The Boomi partner program provides a clear onboarding path and streamlined learning for accreditations and certifications.

“These enhancements to our program will help us expand our relationships with current partners, and in turn, provide stronger service to our customers, many of whom want specialised industry expertise,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Innovation Officer at Boomi. “These updates lay the groundwork to usher in more partners globally, giving our customers more ways to quickly and easily solve their complex business problems.”

Boomi Partner Accelerators

Following its successful launch of Boomi Discover, a library of pre-built solutions, Boomi now offers partners the opportunity to create ready-to-go accelerators that provide implementation expertise across industry vertical use cases such as manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, retail, transportation, and higher education.

“Since an initial launch earlier this year, we’ve seen an uptick in customer interest in our partnership,” said Vinit Verma, Global AVP Integration and Snowflake at Jade. “We look forward to creating new accelerators with Boomi so that we can make it easier for our customers to find and implement the right business solutions.”

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Recently listed on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies and recipient of the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, Boomi’s low-code AtomSphere™ Platform helps organisations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

To submit a Partner Accelerator for Boomi Discover, reach out to a Boomi representative.

Additional Resources

###

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 29, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Note: Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi from 2014 to 2019.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© Scoop Media

