Energinet Selects Hitachi Energy's Lumada APM To Help Support Denmark's Transition To A Greener Grid

Data driven solution supports business decisions by identifying risks and prioritizing actions

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Sept 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy today announced that Energinet, Denmark's national transmission system operator (TSO), has accelerated their digital journey with the selection of Hitachi's industry-leading Lumada Asset Performance Management (APM) solution. This latest collaboration between Hitachi Energy and Energinet will help the TSO better assess grid reinvestments needed to achieve their 2030 carbon neutrality goals. Hitachi Energy and Energinet have been partnering since 2013, with the successful installation of 420-kilovolt (kV) compact gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for Revsing substation.

The IEA recognizes Denmark as a global leader in the energy transition. Energinet integrates large variable renewable energy while also maintaining a highly reliable and secure electrical power grid. In fact, the company was ranked among the most efficient and cost-effective transmission companies in Europe by a benchmark study of TSOs conducted by European supply regulators. Earlier this year, Energinet decided to extend its Revsing substation with Hitachi Energy's EconiQ gas-insulated lines which will avoid adding over 2,000 kilograms of sulfur hexafluoride into the Danish transmission network while increasing renewables integration.

Hitachi Energy's EconiQ technology helps to accelerate sustainability energy goals in Denmark

A large portion of Energinet's current infrastructure is nearing 50 years of age and is in need of upgrade. As a leader in electrical grid management, Energinet launched MIMER, a widespread digitalization project focused on upgrading its assets. The project includes the installation of sensors on transformers, circuit breakers and disconnectors, as well as the deployment of Lumada APM. The solution features visualization and analytics tools that will equip Energinet's operators with data-driven insights to help them identify risks, prioritize asset maintenance and make timely decisions on the critical equipment that supports their grid. In this way, Energinet can optimize reinvestment funds while ensuring business growth.

Hitachi Energy was recognized as a leader in IDC MarketScape's Utilities APM Report. Lumada APM combines deep domain expertise and Hitachi's best-in-class Lumada IoT capabilities to provide customers with unparalleled flexibility and faster time to value. Through powerful analytics and simulations, it allows customers like Energinet to uphold their core values of safety, reliability and sustainability by enabling them to take a more intelligent risk-based approach to asset management. Lumada APM not only helps them avoid critical asset failures or worse, by addressing the right asset needs at the right time, it also serves as a key tool for utilities looking to reduce their carbon footprint in every way possible, including reducing the frequency of in-person maintenance and truck rolls across the service territory.

"The MIMER project, including the deployment of Lumada APM, supports our vision of 'green energy for a better world'," said Lars Wedege, Director, Asset Optimization, Energinet. "As we drive toward a carbon-neutral future characterized by increased renewables and an increase in electrification, the ability to collect and analyze data, then act upon the knowledge gained in order to run a more efficient business, is critical. This solution is an important part of how we achieve our predictive maintenance goals, asset investment planning and ultimately, how we secure a green grid."

"Maintaining productivity in the face of a more decentralized and distributed energy landscape is no easy task," said Massimo Danieli, Managing Director, Grid Automation Business Unit, Hitachi Energy. Massimo added, "We are honored that world-leading TSO Energinet has chosen our Lumada APM solution to help them make more holistic decisions and drive more effective execution as they continue to lead the way toward a more sustainable future."

