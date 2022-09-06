World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Novotech At ESMO Congress 2022 - New Data Shows 100% Oncology Trials Growth In APAC

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 5:49 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Meet the team at Booth #409

SYDNEY, Sept 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, will attend ESMO Congress 2022 with new data showing Asia Pacific has seen a 100% growth in oncology trials during 2017 to 2021 and contributes to more than a third of the global clinical development of immune-oncology drugs.

Novotech has experienced CRO operations across APAC and the US offering a unique and unparalleled suite of services for early to late phase biotech clinical research.

The clinical data compiled by GlobalData for Novoteoch also found that: "By the end of 2021 40% of active immuno-oncology clinical trials involved at least one location in the Asia-Pacific region, with majority of trials conducted in China, followed by Australia, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. In the APAC region, the proportion of oncology trials doubled during 2017-2021. In China, the growth in oncology trials was associated with a significant increase in cancer incidence, development of innovative products by domestic companies, focus on immune-oncology, and leadership in cell therapy."

Download the Reports Here:

IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY - ASIA PACIFIC - CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

https://novotech-cro.com/whitepapers/immuno-oncology-asia-pacific-clinical-trial-landscape

EVOLUTION OF CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION COMPARED TO THE US AND THE EU5

https://novotech-cro.com/whitepapers/evolution-clinical-trials-asia-pacific-region-compared-us-and-eu5

According to Yooni Kim, Vice President, Global Clinical Services Novotech: "Asia-Pacific offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials with its vast patient populations, less competitive clinical trial landscape, and world-class KOLs, in addition, regulatory reforms have accelerated approval processes. Novotech's service delivery model is tailored to the needs of biotech clients. Our local teams have exceptional site and investigator access, our project management approach emphasizes problem-solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology ensure clients have real-time access to trial performance."

Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech

Novotech is the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>


UN: Bachelet Deplores Israel’s Failure To Grant Visas For Human Rights Staff In The Occupied Palestinian Territory
Israel’s refusal to issue or renew visas for UN Human Rights staff in the occupied Palestinian territory will not prevent the Office from continuing to monitor and report on the human rights situation on the ground...
More>>

UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>



Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>

Save The Children: More Than One Million Children In Pakistan Severely Affected By Devastating Floods
The safety of about 300,000 families - or at least 2.1 million people, including more than one million children - is at risk after the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades destroyed their homes with the race on to prevent the loss of more lives... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 