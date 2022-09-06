World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med’s Comm. Chief At MEC Webinar: Security Pretexts For Gaza Blockade Are "Contradictory & Entirely Ridiculous”

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - Euro-Med Monitor’s Chief of Programs and Communications, Muhammed Shehada, recently called Israel’s security pretexts for its Gaza blockade “contradictory and entirely ridiculous” considering that, “It’s now relatively easier for a Gazan to get a permit to work daily inside Israel than to get a permit to study, work, live, or marry in the West Bank”.

The 29 August webinar, entitled “Gaza’s Unending Nightmare”, was organised by the Middle East Council for International Affairs and featured Shehada as well as Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, Dalal Iriqat, Assistant Professor at the Arab American University (AAUP), and ME Council Fellow Omar Rahman.

Shehada shared that one of the worst aspects of living in Gaza is ‘the painfully slow passage of time that leads many young people to say: “we’re terrified of the idea of dying without experiencing living”’. Israeli authorities greatly restrict mobility between Gaza and the outside world, he told webinar attendees, citing “enforced bans on technological equipment as simple as ATMs and money counting machines…to further constrict the basic functioning of Gaza’s economy”.

As a result of decades of Israeli dehumanisation and securitisation of Gaza’s besieged population, Shehada noted that, “Today, no Israeli politician on the right, left, or centre would dare to show the slightest sign of genuine compassion towards Gaza because that would be a political suicide. The only thing Israeli politicians do is show strength and deterrence in their actions and language towards Gaza”.

He stressed that Israel purposefully blocks intra-Palestinian reconciliation and obstructs elections, which necessitates concrete action from the international community to stop Israeli practices in this regard. Shehada also discussed several reasons for cautious optimism, such as Gaza’s immense unrealised potential in terms of landscapes and natural resources, as well as Gazans’ resilience and entrepreneurial spirit despite the harsh limitations imposed on them. He mentioned Gaza Sky Geeks and We Are Not Numbers as powerful testaments to Gazan youths’ prodigious efforts to live in dignity in the face of successive humanitarian crises.

Finally, Shehada told attendees that one cannot disregard the harsh realities preventing the employment and development of Gazans’ human potential. Residents of Gaza suffer continually as a result of Israel’s collective punishment policy and other practices that keep them in constant fear of danger, such as the proliferation of drones above the Strip.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>


UN: Bachelet Deplores Israel’s Failure To Grant Visas For Human Rights Staff In The Occupied Palestinian Territory
Israel’s refusal to issue or renew visas for UN Human Rights staff in the occupied Palestinian territory will not prevent the Office from continuing to monitor and report on the human rights situation on the ground...
More>>

UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>



Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>

Save The Children: More Than One Million Children In Pakistan Severely Affected By Devastating Floods
The safety of about 300,000 families - or at least 2.1 million people, including more than one million children - is at risk after the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades destroyed their homes with the race on to prevent the loss of more lives... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 