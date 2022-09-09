World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Research Addressing Postnatal Depression Wins APEC Healthy Women Prize

Friday, 9 September 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy

Bangkok, Thailand, 9 September 2022

An innovative study that developed a comprehensive, accessible and affordable maternal depression screening strategy has won the 2022 APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Research Prize.

Dr Zheng Ruimin, Director of Women's Health Care Department at China’s National Center for Women and Children's Health wins this year’s award with her work on postnatal depression. The announcement was made during the APEC Women and the Economy Forum on Wednesday in Bangkok.

Dr Zheng’s study aims to tackle maternal depression at the earliest stage of pregnancy and recommends routine depression screenings across the entire birth process to reduce the burden of disease and economic loss on women.

“After identifying the absence of health strategies that address the high incidence of maternal depression worldwide, I worked to develop a cost-effective screening strategy that economies could incorporate into their maternal health practices,” said Dr Zheng.

"My research demonstrates that when providers adopt evidence-based interventions, the incidence of maternal depression significantly decreases, improving women’s socioeconomic status and health outcomes during childbirth,” she added.

According to the APEC Women and the Economy Dashboard, the pandemic has further exacerbated socioeconomic disparity, with women sustaining severe losses from the economic fallout and digital disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

“There are many important lessons the pandemic has taught us, but most apparent is that the health and well-being of our people, especially the most vulnerable, are key to a healthy economy,” said Renee Graham, Chair of the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy.

“In order to chart a path forward towards an inclusive, sustainable and resilient economy, we must ensure that women and girls have access to quality health education and services—only by incorporating evidence-based solutions can we fully empower women to join, rise and thrive in the workforce,” she added.

Dr Bach Tran of Viet Nam and Dr Jaime Galvez Tan of the Philippines were the runners up for this year’s Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Research Prize. The winning entry receives USD 20,000 and the two runners-up receive USD 5,000 each.

Dr Tran studies the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnant women’s quality of life, emphasizing the urgent need for policymakers to incorporate evidence-based interventions such as expanded telehealth services and counselling, enhanced familial and social support, and community-based health education strategies to improve maternal health outcomes and care satisfaction.

Dr Galvez Tan studies the causes and effects of adolescent pregnancy and recommends evidence-based solutions for early childhood intervention, including school-based comprehensive sexuality education to improve women's health, well-being and empowerment.

“Across the APEC region, women’s ability to unlock their full economic potential is predicated on access to inclusive health services, which requires a whole-of-society approach” said Hong Chow, Executive Vice President and Head of China and International at Merck Healthcare.

“Through APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies, we are advancing stakeholder collaboration to highlight and address the most critical needs of women and girls to fully realize their potential and contribute to the economy,” she concluded

The Healthy Women Healthy Economy award was launched in 2019 in partnership with Merck KgaA, a global science and technology company, to spotlight and spur the gathering of much-needed data and evidence around women’s health so women can join, rise, and thrive in the workforce. The research winners and runners-up underscore the importance of quality health interventions as the foundation of inclusive recovery strategies.

For more information on the work of the finalists and on applying for the 2023 prize, please visit the APEC Healthy Women Healthy Economies website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>



UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 