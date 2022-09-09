World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement From Former Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir John Key

Friday, 9 September 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: John Key

It was with profound sadness that I learned today of the news of the death of The Queen.

As Prime Minister I had the privilege of meeting The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and many members of their family on several occasions, most memorably when The Queen and Duke hosted my wife Bronagh and I, and our children, at Balmoral in 2013. That was an unforgettable experience and what most stays with me is The Royal Family’s genuine interest in other people and their unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Commonwealth.

Over 70 years The Queen has been a steady and supportive presence in the lives of New Zealanders. From thousands of living room coffee tables where her face has graced the cover of millions of magazines – to her televised state openings of Parliament and big ceremonial occasions including Royal weddings and funerals in Britain, she has simply always been there for generations of New Zealanders.

Her dedication to public service was a lifelong and heartfelt commitment from which she never wavered. We all acknowledge that service, but also remember her as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother to a family whose life events have, in some way, touched our own families.

I am grateful for The Queen’s counsel to me when I was Prime Minister, and for her service to New Zealand and to the Commonwealth. King Charles’ loss is enormous but he has had throughout his life the benefit of the example and guidance of a monarch who was without equal.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from John Key on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>



UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 