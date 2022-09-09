Statement From Former Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir John Key

It was with profound sadness that I learned today of the news of the death of The Queen.

As Prime Minister I had the privilege of meeting The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and many members of their family on several occasions, most memorably when The Queen and Duke hosted my wife Bronagh and I, and our children, at Balmoral in 2013. That was an unforgettable experience and what most stays with me is The Royal Family’s genuine interest in other people and their unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Commonwealth.

Over 70 years The Queen has been a steady and supportive presence in the lives of New Zealanders. From thousands of living room coffee tables where her face has graced the cover of millions of magazines – to her televised state openings of Parliament and big ceremonial occasions including Royal weddings and funerals in Britain, she has simply always been there for generations of New Zealanders.

Her dedication to public service was a lifelong and heartfelt commitment from which she never wavered. We all acknowledge that service, but also remember her as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother to a family whose life events have, in some way, touched our own families.

I am grateful for The Queen’s counsel to me when I was Prime Minister, and for her service to New Zealand and to the Commonwealth. King Charles’ loss is enormous but he has had throughout his life the benefit of the example and guidance of a monarch who was without equal.

