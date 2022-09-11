World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Condolences From NZ Muslims On The Demise Of Her Majesty, QueenElizabeth II

Sunday, 11 September 2022, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ

8 September 2022 marked a significant moment in history as we mourn the loss of our Queen. Her Majesty was an honoured monarch who served as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realm for 70 years. She served with tenacious dedication to public service and played an influencing role in the evolution of the Commonwealth.

On the solemn occasion of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) has said:

“The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is a truly great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Ahmadi Muslims will remain forever grateful for the way Her Majesty served her people with immense dignity, grace and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.

On behalf of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, I wish to express our most sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III, the members of the Royal family and to the nation. May God Almighty grant them all the patience and strength to deal with this tremendous loss.”

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of New Zealand and I am confident that the people of New Zealand acknowledge the enormous contributions Her Majesty made as the Head of State and welcome King Charles III as the new Head of State”, says Bashir Khan, National President of the New Zealand chapter of the Community.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Climate Change In Africa Can Destabilize ‘Countries And Entire Regions’
Water stress and hazards like withering droughts and devastating floods are hitting African communities, economies and ecosystems hard, according to a new report launched on Thursday... More>>


UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>



UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 