Condolences From NZ Muslims On The Demise Of Her Majesty, QueenElizabeth II

8 September 2022 marked a significant moment in history as we mourn the loss of our Queen. Her Majesty was an honoured monarch who served as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realm for 70 years. She served with tenacious dedication to public service and played an influencing role in the evolution of the Commonwealth.

On the solemn occasion of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) has said:

“The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is a truly great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Ahmadi Muslims will remain forever grateful for the way Her Majesty served her people with immense dignity, grace and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.

On behalf of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, I wish to express our most sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III, the members of the Royal family and to the nation. May God Almighty grant them all the patience and strength to deal with this tremendous loss.”

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of New Zealand and I am confident that the people of New Zealand acknowledge the enormous contributions Her Majesty made as the Head of State and welcome King Charles III as the new Head of State”, says Bashir Khan, National President of the New Zealand chapter of the Community.

© Scoop Media

