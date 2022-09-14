World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Kacific Crowned With Two Top Awards At The World Business Outlook Awards

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Kacific

Singapore, 14 September 2022 – Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has seen success at this year’s World Business Outlook Awards, taking out the top spot for Most Accessible and Affordable Broadband Services Provider Singapore and Best Broadband Satellite Operator Singapore 2022.

Celebrating world-class leaders, the World Business Outlook Awards recognise those who have mastered a successful business strategy, provided industry value, and fostered leadership talents.

Satellite broadband connectivity is crucial for furthering economic and social development, especially where there is unmet demand. Kacific was recognised for its success in providing affordable, accessible, high-quality services and infrastructure throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting on the win, Christian Patouraux, Kacific’s CEO and founder, says: “We’re honoured to win two awards at the World Business Outlook Awards. This is a great source of motivation for us to continue expanding our reach across the globe, connecting more unserved and underserved communities with our latest broadband technology. By focusing on accessibility, affordability and local support, Kacific will continue to bridge the digital divide, ensuring no one is left behind in the digital age.”

Best Broadband Satellite Operator Singapore 2022

Kacific has led the way in bringing efficient and fast broadband to hard-to-reach communities that need it the most. Through its local partners, the company has connected over 1,900 education institutions and over 260 medical centres with reliable, fast, and affordable internet connectivity. This is added to the large number of residential, business, and Government sites it has connected.

Most Accessible and Affordable Broadband Services Provider Singapore

Kacific stood out with the success of its retail franchisee model based on its flexible Gigstarter product. This turnkey solution increases the affordability and accessibility of broadband services, giving ISPs an affordable alternative to wholesale broadband contracts. Gigstarter provides a pay-as-you-grow model tailored to each ISP. The end-user plans for residential, business, and enterprise customers offer high-speed broadband starting at as little as USD110 a month.

Another winning factor was the ability to access broadband services via small, light, and easy-to-install VSAT terminals. This has eliminated the requirements of heavy investments in infrastructure, helping smaller ISPs and entrepreneurs to gain access to their local market.

