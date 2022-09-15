World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Eros Investments, Xfinite & Calvin Cheng To Launch XelebX, World's 1st Metaverse Members-Only Influencer Fan Club

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 6:12 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

- Members will get access to the XelebX club through tradable NFTs
- XelebX will launch with a community of 200+ million existing fans across the Eros ecosystem

MUMBAI, INDIA, Sept 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Eros Investments, a leading Global Media, Entertainment & Technology portfolio of ventures, and Xfinite, a decentralized entertainment ecosystem, have partnered with veteran entertainment and tech entrepreneur Calvin Cheng, to launch ‘XelebX', the world's largest Web 3.0 members-only celebrity fan club. The partnership will introduce over 200 million existing fans of global influencers and celebrities associated with Eros' ecosystem and its group companies to the new metaverse with NFTs and Fan Tokens.

XelebX will be accessible only through NFT memberships. The NFT membership holders will get access to various benefits, including exclusive access to virtual meets with the influencers, exclusive content, virtual backstage passes, and celebrity NFT collectibles.

XelebX, at a later stage, will launch fan tokens that track an influencer's popularity and will be tradeable on major exchanges allowing holders across fandoms to trade and exchange value freely. This will also enable influencers and celebrities to collaborate and grow their fanbase in a way native to Web 3.0 interoperability and composability.

Existing Community Key to Success

Calvin Cheng says, "Web 3 is all about community building. Other platforms have tried this in the past. They built the tech but struggled to build the community – the key to Web 3's success. We already have the tech expertise and an amazing community of hundreds of millions of fans. We will now onboard them into the Metaverse using the latest digital asset and Web 3 technologies."

Next Evolution of Media and Entertainment

Kishore Lulla, Chairman, Eros Investments, says, "Over five decades, Eros has built one of the largest media and entertainment businesses enthralling millions of fans and launching some of the biggest stars in India. One of the key reasons for our success is our ability to embrace change - from film to TV to the Internet and now Web 3.0 and readiness to lead it from the front. The metaverse and the immersive Internet are the technological tides that will carry us forward for the next 50 years. Eros is committed to being at the forefront of its adoption."

Swaneet Singh, CEO of Xfinite, says, "With Xfinite, Eros has already gained invaluable experience in media built upon virtual assets and the blockchain. XelebX is the next natural innovation to bring the global community of entertainment fans into the metaverse and unlock immersive interaction with the influencers they follow."

Xfinite's partner Mad Influence, a leading influencer marketing company, has joined XelebX, the world's first Metaverse Members-Only Influencer Fan Club. Various celebrities from Mad Influence have associated with XelebX for the launch. Gima Ashi (Garima Chaurasia), an Indian-origin actor, model, and social media influencer with 14.6 million followers on Instagram and a part of Mad Influence's ecosystem, says, "I am super excited to join XelebX. The platform will facilitate better engagement with my fans and allow both fans and I to monetise our relationships through digital assets like NFTs and Fan tokens."

About Eros Investments

Eros Investments is a venture with assets in media, sports, blockchain, digital commerce and gaming. Its portfolio companies include Eros Media World, Eros Now, Xfinite, EXR, and Eros Innovations. Disruption is at the heart of Eros Investments, and its core culture is deeply rooted in next-generation intellectual properties with technology as the driving force. Its blockchain, sports, and entertainment ventures have been game changers with a solid first mover advantage. Eros Investments is a future-ready organization committed to developing the Web 3.0 ecosystem with a mission to make the world of entertainment better through innovation and diversity.

About Xfinite

Xfinite is a decentralised entertainment ecosystem where users turn their time and engagement into rewards, brands advertise with trust and creators build economies. Xfinite achieves this by democratising premium content and NFTs through products such as Mzaalo and MzaaloNFT. Mzaalo is a play-to-earn VoD platform offering millions of users of premium content across 12,000+ movies, music, originals, and live TV. Users redeem earned tokens across 600+ established brands, merchandise, digital goods, games, and celebrity experiences. It is on the iOS, Play Store, and JioStore, and provides entertainment to millions of Daily Hunt, Josh, Eros Now users, SpiceJet and Daimler travellers. Xfinite's soon-to-be-launched NFT marketplace, MzaaloNFT will connect consumers and NFT collectors to native and globally acclaimed artists, celebrities, athletes, millions of digital collectables, and more. The ecosystem is powered by the Xfinite Entertainment Token ($XET). $XET is available on BitMart, MEXC, Tinyman and Algofi as well as on high-performing staking platforms like Yieldy. It is also the only media-entertainment-based blockchain platform to get the Virtual Asset License from the Dubai government.

www.xfinite.io
www.mzaalo.com
www.mzaaloNFT.com

About Calvin Cheng Web 3 Holdings

Calvin Cheng is currently the Chairman of listed Chinese EdTech firm ReTech Technology Co, which he led to an Initial Public Offering, together with other high-profile investors from China. ReTech's shareholders include several co-founders of Alibaba, as well as founders of other major Chinese tech companies. Prior to ReTech, Cheng was the Head of Elite Model Management for Asia. He was also the licensee for Ford Supermodel of The World for China, Singapore and Malaysia. Cheng launched a media investment fund with one of China's largest film and media group, The Bona Film Group.

In Singapore, Cheng was the founding director of Lumina-Looque Group, which organises fashion events for global luxury brands like LV, Moncler and Ferrari. Lumina was also involved in organising the launch of Dubai Meydan City. Cheng is the former appointed Member of Singapore's Parliament and Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

Calvin Cheng Web 3 Holdings was the first NFT and Fan Token company to be granted a license by Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (DVARA).

