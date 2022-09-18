World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Youth Hold Flotilla Down New York Rivers Calling On Vote For Climate Justice At United Nations

Sunday, 18 September 2022, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Pacific activists and students, joined by New York climate activists and Indigenous representatives, held a climate justice flotilla on Saturday sailing past the UN HQ and the Statue of Liberty with banners calling on countries to vote yes to the Vanuatu-led bid for an International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on climate change at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

An alliance of activists and organisations, including Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC), Greenpeace Australia Pacific, and Amnesty International are in New York as the UNGA opens and New York Climate Week takes place to lobby global leaders to support their campaign for climate justice.

First devised in a South Pacific university classroom in 2019, the campaign now led by the Vanuatu government is seeking an advisory opinion from the ICJ, the world’s highest court, which would investigate how climate change is affecting the human rights of people and create legal clarity on how to address it. The matter will be put to the UNGA for a vote before it can be referred to the ICJ.

The action saw several boats travel along the East and Hudson rivers, stopping outside UN HQ and under the Statue of Liberty, unfurling an over-water banner, with chants calling on leaders to support the ICJ advisory opinion and climate justice by voting yes at the UNGA.

The voyage represents the Pacific concept of the vaka (traditional canoe), taking the campaign directly from the Pacific to the United Nations.

Vishal Prasad, Campaigner with Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, said:

“Climate change is causing a human rights crisis. Hundreds of millions of people in vulnerable countries such as ours are having their peoples, livelihoods, health, food, water, and cultures severely impacted.

“We need monumental, global action, and we need it now. An advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice is exactly that. It would mean we could better enforce the Paris Climate Agreement, and ensure human rights are at the fore of all climate responses.

“Our voyage has taken us from a classroom, to the UN HQ and the Statue of Liberty, with support from nations around the world. This is an idea whose time has come and we call on every world leader to step up and support it."

Sepesa Rasili, Senior Campaigner at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said:

“The actions of the students and activists in New York are both inspiring, and a necessary wake up call for leaders and representatives arriving at the UN General Assembly. Pacific youth have experienced untold devastation, and know the worst is yet to come. Yet despite this, they are not looking to assign blame or create division. Instead, they are simply looking to protect the world’s most vulnerable, for all of humanity, and our collective future.

“Leaders should heed this message, and translate it to action. An ICJ advisory opinion will have real global impact, including cementing consensus on the scientific evidence of climate change, compelling more ambitious action under the Paris Agreement, and integrating human rights law and environmental law.

“Voting yes to the ICJ advisory opinion resolution at the UN General Assembly is a simple act, but an incredibly powerful one. With a single vote, states can help ensure Pacific Island nations have a greater voice on the international stage, and provide a legal framework for countries around the globe.”

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Human Rights: Inflation Threatens Everyone’s Right To Development
Rising global inflation is expected to hit emerging and developing economies particularly hard this year, adding to a “confluence of crises” that threatens us all, the UN’s acting human rights chief has warned...
More>>


Russia: UN Expert Alarmed At Continued Targeting Of Human Rights Defenders
The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, today reiterated her calls on the Russian Government to stop the clampdown on human rights defenders... More>>




UN: Catastrophic Hunger Levels Leave 500,000 Children At Risk Of Dying In Somalia
Catastrophic hunger levels in Somalia have left more than 513,000 children at risk of dying, 173,000 more than during the 2011 famine, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 