IOC: Paris 2024 Unveils Key Dates For Olympic Games Ticketing

Friday, 23 September 2022, 6:33 am
Press Release: International Olympic Committee

22 September 2022, Lausanne - The Organising Committee for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has unveiled the key dates for Olympic Games ticketing and called for those keen to get priority access to sign up for the Paris 2024 Club. For the first phase of the official Olympic ticket sales, fans around the world will be able to purchase packs.

A pack will consist of three competition sessions. The people selected at random from those signed up for tickets will be able to build their own pack, choosing the events and their favourite sports within the limits of the available seats, and thus customise their Olympic experience according to their preferences.

Those people applying for tickets who are also members of the Paris 2024 Club will increase their chances of being selected at random, with the first four days of the sale – from 15 to 18 February 2023 – being exclusively open to Club members. The Club members selected at random will thus benefit from a greater number of options to build their packs.

The main dates for Olympic ticketing will be:

From 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023 - Registration for the draw

  • Only those selected at random will be able to purchase customised packs.
  • Visit the official ticketing website from 1 December 2022.
  • Registration will be open for two months, until 31 January 2023. Regardless of the date of entry, all participants will start on an equal footing. The order of entries will not affect the outcome of the draw.

From 15 February 2023, and for several weeks - start of sales

  • Each person selected at random will receive an email with a purchase slot that will give them access to the sale of multi-ticket packs for 48 hours.
  • Detailed information on the sales phase will be communicated at a later stage.

Paris 2024 will open the sales phase for single tickets for the Olympic Games in May 2023, and for the Paralympic Games in autumn 2023.

In recognition of Visa’s long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is the Official Way to Pay.

