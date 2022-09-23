World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Event In Solidarity With Iranian Women

Friday, 23 September 2022, 9:21 am
Press Release: Iranian Community of Aotearoa

On Saturday 24th of September, 2022, we, the members of the Iranian community of Aotearoa New Zealand, will gather in Cuba Street, Wellington, at 11am to strongly condemn the oppressive and discriminatory treatment of women in Iran.

 We demand equal rights for all citizens regardless of gender, codified in law, and applicable to the social, political and economic spheres of our country.

 We are deeply shaken and saddened by the killing of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, the 22-year-old innocent Iranian-Kurdish woman who lost her life in morality police custody for allegedly not following the country's strict hijab rules.

 As such, we offer our deepest condolences to her family, the Kurdish community, and the people of Iran. Our hearts are with our compatriots in Iran, and though a great distance separates us, we are no less moved by the catastrophe that has befallen our homeland.

 As written on her gravestone, 'you will not die: your name will become the symbol' (of freedom). To demonstrate our solidarity with the women of Iran, some of the participants in this protest will cut their hair, as is the custom of Kurds in mourning.

 We hope the united voice of Iranians, at home and abroad, will bring about positive changes in our beloved country, Iran.

. () . . .

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Iranian Community of Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pakistan Floods: Six Month Wait For Water To Recede, Warn Relief Agencies
Millions of people in Pakistan are still deeply affected by catastrophic flooding which “is not going anywhere”, UN relief agencies said on Tuesday. Close to eight million people have been displaced by the disaster...
More>>


Save The Children: Humanitarian Organisations Estimate One Person Dying Of Hunger Every Four Seconds
With one person estimated to be dying of hunger every four seconds, 238 local and international non-governmental organisations are calling on leaders gathering at the 77th UN General Assembly to take decisive action to end the spiralling global hunger crisis... More>>



UN: Ukraine: Rights Office Set To Probe ‘Mass Graves’ In Newly Liberated East
Reports that mass graves have been discovered in the Ukrainian city of Izyum are to be investigated by UN rights monitors, it’s been announced... More>>


Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 