Event In Solidarity With Iranian Women

On Saturday 24th of September, 2022, we, the members of the Iranian community of Aotearoa New Zealand, will gather in Cuba Street, Wellington, at 11am to strongly condemn the oppressive and discriminatory treatment of women in Iran.

We demand equal rights for all citizens regardless of gender, codified in law, and applicable to the social, political and economic spheres of our country.

We are deeply shaken and saddened by the killing of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, the 22-year-old innocent Iranian-Kurdish woman who lost her life in morality police custody for allegedly not following the country's strict hijab rules.

As such, we offer our deepest condolences to her family, the Kurdish community, and the people of Iran. Our hearts are with our compatriots in Iran, and though a great distance separates us, we are no less moved by the catastrophe that has befallen our homeland.

As written on her gravestone, 'you will not die: your name will become the symbol' (of freedom). To demonstrate our solidarity with the women of Iran, some of the participants in this protest will cut their hair, as is the custom of Kurds in mourning.

We hope the united voice of Iranians, at home and abroad, will bring about positive changes in our beloved country, Iran.

