World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

At HRC: Euro-Med Monitor Highlights Plight Of Unaccompanied Minor Asylum Seekers In Europe

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - In a joint statement to the UN Human Rights Council’s 51st session, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and Youth Parliament for SDG said that 71% of all child asylum seekers who arrived in European countries in 2021 were unaccompanied, which exacerbated their suffering and made them even more vulnerable to exploitation.

The statement said that asylum seekers, particularly unaccompanied minors, face a multitude of violations across European Member States, especially in Italy, Bulgaria, and Slovenia.

Delivering her statement to the Council, Euro-Med Monitor’s Legal Researcher Carma Estetieh stressed that “unaccompanied minors are routinely exposed to measures that exacerbate their vulnerabilities”, despite the existence of European Union laws and relevant international agreements designed to protect children’s fundamental rights.

“[The measures] include border pushbacks, detentions, accommodation in overcrowded facilities, and limited access to health and education”, said Estetieh, “as well as limited legal representation and guardianship”.

Stressing that these measures are a clear contravention of EU law as well as international legal and human rights standards, Estetieh warned of serious consequences for children’s safety. She cited the failure of EU Member States to appoint a trusted guardian upon the arrival of unaccompanied minors, which resulted in the disappearance of approximately 78% of all unaccompanied minor applicants in Austria last year.

EU Member States of the Human Rights Council must take effective steps to align their asylum policies with the best interests of children, including improving local welfare services and child protection systems.

Full statement:

Mr President,

Unaccompanied minor asylum seekers are a particularly vulnerable group facing recurrent human rights violations across European Union Member States. In the year 2021, 71% of all child asylum seekers were unaccompanied, with the highest numbers found in Slovenia, Italy, and Bulgaria.

While EU laws and international conventions guarantee children’s fundamental rights, unaccompanied minors are routinely exposed to measures that exacerbate their vulnerabilities. These measures include border pushbacks, detentions, accommodation in overcrowded facilities, and limited access to health and education, as well as limited legal representation and guardianship.

For example, Member States’ failure to appoint a trusted guardian upon arrival of unaccompanied minors has resulted in the disappearance of approximately 78% of all unaccompanied minor applicants in Austria last year.

These measures are a clear contravention of EU law as well as international legal and human rights standards. Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and Youth Parliament for Sustainable Development Goals, therefore, call on the Council and EU Member States to take effective measures to align their asylum policies with the best interests of the child.

It is paramount that local welfare services and child protection systems are improved, to uphold the Council’s values of human rights and dignity, and to ensure that the best interests of the child are a primary consideration.

Thank you.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Chief Calls For An End To ‘Nuclear Blackmail’ And Risk Of ‘Humanitarian Armageddon’
In an era of “nuclear blackmail”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday urged countries to step back from the threat of potential global catastrophe and recommit to peace... More>>




Globetrotter: How Russians Read The Conflict In The Caucasus
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13, Azerbaijan launched an aggressive military assault along the borders of the Armenian Republic. Observers of politics in the post-Soviet space... More>>

Pakistan Floods: Six Month Wait For Water To Recede, Warn Relief Agencies
Millions of people in Pakistan are still deeply affected by catastrophic flooding which “is not going anywhere”, UN relief agencies said on Tuesday. Close to eight million people have been displaced by the disaster...
More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 