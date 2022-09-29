World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Australians Less Likely To Embrace Metaverse For Work

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: Ciena

Global study finds Australian business professionals are concerned about costs and network reliability

A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has revealed that 70% of Australian business professionals surveyed would participate in work meetings in the metaverse, trailing the global average of 78%. According to the study, concerns around the associated costs and reliability of the underlying network needed to support these new work environments were cited as key reasons behind the trepidation.

The study, which surveyed 15,000 business professionals across 15 countries, found that only 25% of Australian respondents believed their workplace will move from static tools such as video conferencing towards immersive platforms like the metaverse within the next two years, below the global average of 40%. In addition, while more than half (54%) of Australians surveyed said they could imagine AR and VR being introduced in their workspace, this trails the global average of 71%.

These findings came despite 58% of Australian workers seeing virtual meetings as more convenient than in-person meetings, which beats the global average of 44%. In addition, the majority of Australian respondents (80%) are comfortable conducing formal work meetings, like for HR, in a virtual reality environment and more than half (53%) indicated an appetite for personal shopping in the platform.

Barriers to adoption of the metaverse in the workplace

Australian respondents cited a handful of barriers to business adoption of virtual reality platforms. For example, 38% have concerns with the associated costs, 36% worry that the technology is not readily available, and 33% feel their organizations do not have the reliable network required to support these virtual experiences.

Matthew Vesperman, Vice President, Ciena Asia Pacific, commented: “While Australian professionals may have expressed some hesitation to using more immersive and virtual platforms for work, it is clear they see the value and convenience the platforms can bring. Survey respondents’ concerns about cost and the network’s ability to support the increased bandwidth demands is understandable but these new virtual work environments are here to stay. A robust and adaptive network will be key to unleashing a broad range of activities.”

The research surveyed a total of 15,000 business professionals, including 1,000 professionals within each of the following countries/regions: UK, Germany, Norway, Middle East, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Colombia, India, U.S., Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia and Singapore. The study was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Ciena in June 2022.

