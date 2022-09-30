Applications Are Open For Arte Laguna Prize 17

You'll have the unique opportunity to exhibit in the iconic space of the Arsenale of Venice from March 11 to April 16, 2023, an international exhibition that welcomes more than 10 thousand visitors.

Let your talent shine!

Arte Laguna Prize is the international competition, with international jurors, dedicated to visual arts and design that gives artists the opportunity to join a large network of collaborations, get free visibility and sell their works on the online platform artelaguna.world, win a cash prize of € 10,000, exhibit in Venice (Italy) at the Arsenale Nord.

The Prize is open to the following artistic disciplines: painting, sculpture and installation, photographic art, video art and short films, performance, digital art, digital graphics and cartoon, environmental and land art, urban art and street art, art design.

THE INTERNATIONAL JURY

The jury is composed of important curators and directors of museums operating in different countries

The jury selects the 120 artists that will exhibit at the Arsenale Nord in Venice.

Mohamed Benhadj (North Africa and Spain) Curator and Founder of AlTiba9

Raphael Chikukwa (Zimbabwe) Executive Director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Giulia Colletti (Italy) Public programs and digital sphere’s curator at Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea, Turin

Paul di Felice (Luxembourg) Art Curator, Critic and Art Historian

Chloé Hodge (United Kingdom) Project Manager at the Tate Britain, curator and producer

Dick Spierenburg (Netherlands) Creative Director of IMM Cologne – The international furniture and interiors fair

Xiaoyu Weng (Canada) Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Department at the Art Gallery of Ontario

THE NETWORK

Each year Arte Laguna Prize collaborates with high-level international partners to offer artists opportunities around the world. Each partner will choose an artist for the following special prizes:

- Art Residencies

- Art Galleries

- Business for Art

- Festivals and Exhibitions

- Sustainability and Art Prize

- Emerging Artists Award

Applications have no restrictions; they are open to all artists. The deadline is October 31, 2022.

Terms and conditions

© Scoop Media

