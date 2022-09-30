World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Announcing The 2022 Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue

Friday, 30 September 2022, 6:46 pm
Press Release: Best Lawyers

AUGUSTA, Ga., 30 September, 2022 — As the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world, Best Lawyers® is pleased to announce the seventh annual Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue which features thought leadership articles covering international trade and supply chain issues, “Law Firm of the Year” accolades for 16 countries and more than 44,000 Best Lawyers and “Ones to Watch” recognitions in 35 countries.

“As the world feels the shockwaves of surging petroleum prices, supply chain disturbances, international sanctions and geopolitical wars, we are pleased to recognize the most influential legal minds helping us navigate and overcome the challenges that cross the boundaries of nations,” said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. “Especially after a year with so much to surmount, we are proud to honor and recognize the top talent influencing the legal landscape globally.”

Determined by lawyer ballot feedback, the numbers of lawyers included in Best Lawyers lists for that firm and practice area, the number of office locations a firm has, historical analysis of the firm’s “Lawyer of the Year” awards and the firm’s overall scope and areas of expertise, a single top firm is selected for its work in a specific legal practice area within a country as “Law Firm of the Year”. In this seventh edition of The Global Issue, 269 “Law Firm of the Year” awards are recorded for 206 firms in 16 countries.

More than 1.71 million votes were analyzed for the awards listed in The Global Issue which were sourced from the most recent editions of The Best Lawyers™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™. Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process; only then can Best Lawyers recognize these top lawyers.

In addition to the lists of recognized Best Lawyers honorees and “Ones to Watch” award recipients, 22 of the legal industry’s thought leaders contributed editorial covering growth strategies, implications of increasingly stringent global sanctions on future mergers and acquisitions, impending tariffs and their affects on world trade, worldwide digital trade, changing antitrust amendments, businesses battling inflation, carbon-free initiatives for the future, and more. This year’s Global Issue offers a reminder to handle how we move about the world in the business, digital and environmental realms in the next few years with great care.

The digital publication is available by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

