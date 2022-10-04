Solidarity Rally With The Iranian People’s Uprising | 25 Culgoa Circuit, O’Malley, Canberra

The massive protests in over 170 Iranian cities continue every day despite terrible repression by the Religious Dictatorship – over 400 killed, over 20,000 arrested, and many thousands injured since Mahsa Jina Amini was killed by Morality Police in Tehran on September 16.

The latest flashpoint is the Sharif University in Tehran, where students have been surrounded and beaten by Islamic Revolutionary Guards, but where the nationwide resistance has called on all who can to go to the aid of the students.

The Iranian people, especially women and youth, are committed to continue their struggle to end the regime's decades of mistreatment.

Australian-Iranians and their Australian supporters are joining in worldwide solidarity actions like this one at the Iranian Embassy.

“We need urgent action to support the people of Iranian quest for freedom and democracy in their struggle against mullah’s dictatorship regime,” said Dr Ali Zahedi, spokesperson for the rally organisers.

“We call on the Australian government to shut down the Iranian Embassy in Canberra as soon as possible. The mullah’s agents must be deported from Australia and its terrorist network here must be dismantled,” said Dr Zahedi.

The solidarity rally is organised by the Association to Defend Freedom & Human Rights in Iran-Australia, supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/

