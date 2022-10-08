World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Biden Signs Executive Order For EU-US Data Transfer Deal: Privacy And Surveillance Reforms Missing

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 5:47 am
Press Release: Access Now

07 October 2022

(BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON DC) — Today, US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order on Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities, which paves way for a new EU-US data transfer deal. But this document alone is not sufficient to protect privacy and reform disproportionate US surveillance programmes, leaving the future of the deal in limbo.

“This Executive Order is a positive yet insufficient step to ensure that any future EU-US data transfer deal effectively protects people's rights, and doesn't end up invalidated by the EU’s highest court," said Estelle Masse, Global Data Protection Lead at Access Now. "Access Now appreciates the work done to bring more clarity on US safeguards, but the measures signed today are not sufficient to guarantee an effective right to remedy and to put limitations to the far-reaching scope of US surveillance.”

Officials in the EU have been expecting this Executive Order to finalise the drafting and ratification process for the future data deal sometime early next year.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) struck down the previous data deals — the Privacy Shield in 2020 and the EU-US Safe Harbour in 2015 — because US authorities’ disproportionate data access and surveillance practices violate EU rights to data protection and privacy. The CJEU also found that the US failed to provide people in the EU with an effective remedy.

The Executive Order importantly outlines new safeguards for US intelligence agencies to take into account the privacy and civil liberties of all people, regardless of their nationality or country of residence. It is unclear however how authorities may interpret and apply this criterion. It also establishes the creation of a “Data Protection Review Court” where special advocates will be able to represent plaintiffs. This is a significant progress compared to the past regime, although this new “court” is not fully independent from the US administration and likely does not allow for cases to be appealed.

While the new Executive Order purports to fix some of the issues identified by the CJEU and offer better protection for people's rights, it will not be enough. Certain issues identified by the EU Court including the need for the US to guarantee people access to a fully independent court, would require legislative reforms in the US. Access Now has further long argued that for a data transfer deal to go ahead, a comprehensive reform of US surveillance programmes is necessary — outlining them for negotiators in 2020.

Beyond the reforms, the US still has a long way to go in guaranteeing the protection of personal data when used by companies, and it's unusual for the European Union to enter into data transfer deals with countries lacking comprehensive data protection laws. This exceptionalism is to the detriment of people's privacy rights both in Europe and in the US.

“The United States must urgently act to reform surveillance, provide privacy and data protection rights in its statutes at the federal level, and give non-US persons a comprehensive right to remedy,” said Willmary Escoto, US Data Protection Lead at Access Now. "The lack of political willingness in the US to protect privacy, in statutes and in practice, is putting people at risk in the US and outside. This is a partial fix to a substantial problem, and while negotiators have made progress, this order may not satisfy all the requirements set by the EU Court."

Access Now stands ready to work with the US administration and Congress to conduct the necessary reforms, and to advise EU negotiators and regulators on additional steps needed before a safe and sustainable data transfer deal can be concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Scoop.me: Torres Strait Islanders Win Climate Lawsuit Against Australia
According to a ruling by the UN Human Rights Committee, Australia has not sufficiently protected the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands from the consequences of the climate crisis...
More>>


Globetrotter: How Cuba Is Dealing With The Devastation Of Hurricane Ian
On September 27, 2022, a tropical cyclone—Hurricane Ian—struck Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Río. Sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour lingered over Cuba for more than eight hours... More>>




UN Chief: Countries Bound For COP27 Must Make Climate Action ‘The Top Global Priority’
As government representatives begin the finalize the agenda for the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt next month, for pre-COP planning in the Democratic Republic of the Congo capital... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 