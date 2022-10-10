World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Afghanistan On The Brink Of Mental Health Catastrophe As Children Pushed To The Limit

Monday, 10 October 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Afghanistan is on the brink of a mental health catastrophe as the economic crisis and decades of conflict take a dangerous toll on children’s mental and psychosocial wellbeing. With only one in four children and adults receiving the treatment they urgently need, many may not recover and will face long-term consequences, Save the Children has warned.

Children are under increasing emotional and psychological pressure as they bear the brunt of the worsening crisis in Afghanistan. Many go to bed hungry night after night, drop out of school to work to support their family, have lost loved ones due to a lack of healthcare and have very little hope for the future.

There are an estimated 4,460,000 children and adults who need mental health and psychosocial support in Afghanistan, but so far this year, only 1,308,661 people have been able to access services and treatment, according to new data.

A recent Save the Children report also found that one in four girls were showing signs of depression or anxiety, and that two thirds of children said they felt negative feelings - including feeling more worried, more sad and more angry.

Parents have told Save the Children that, due to the violence and the current financial pressures on their families, they have seen concerning changes in their children’s behaviour, including uncontrollable crying, nightmares, aggressiveness and self-harm.

The majority of children and adults who need psychosocial support services cannot access them because the services don’t exist in their communities. Afghanistan’s healthcare and child protection systems have long been under resourced, and facilities often lack qualified staff and resources. Families also struggle to pay for treatment and for the transport to and from facilities.

Although conflict in Afghanistan has reduced over the past year, children are still dealing with the violence they have witnessed in the past - including the loss of loved ones - and are still exposed to deadly attacks targeting students and education facilities.

New restrictions imposed by the Taliban have also had an impact on children’s mental health, especially for girls. The restrictions mean many girls have been excluded from school, socialising and going to parks and shops. The economic crisis has also forced some girls into early marriage as their parents need the money to feed the other children in the family.

Rahima-, 17, was top of her class and loved going to school before her parents were forced to arrange her engagement to an older man. The family were desperate for money as they were surviving on bread and rarely ate a proper meal. Her mother, Marzia-, had already lost five babies in the past because they couldn’t afford healthcare, so she was determined that her other children would survive.

Shortly after the engagement, Rahima dropped out of school and stopped talking to her family and friends.

"Before life was OK. We worked on the land and my husband and son worked as casual labourers. But now it’s hard to get jobs and the cost of food has increased and now due to the poverty and because of the economy, we’ve engaged our daughters," Marzia- said.

"Before the engagement she was completely well, and she did all her tasks well and was interested in life. After the engagement, everything changed…she became disengaged in life and school and argued with her siblings. When I used to ask her about school, she would hit her head on the wall continuously and then she would get a headache."

Rasheeda, a Save the Children counsellor, said Rahima used to cry continuously and hit herself. She provided psychosocial support to Rahima and helped encourage her to go back to school. Rasheeda also negotiated with the families to delay the marriage until Rahima is an adult and has finished school.

Rahima said: " I was lost and there was pressure from every side - the conflict and pressures from my family - and I became disillusioned about continuing my education. Now I’m slowly improving, and this has happened because of Save the Children’s support. Rasheeda is like my teacher, and she has helped me a lot."

Nora Hassanien, Acting Save the Children Country Director in Afghanistan, said:

"The current crisis in Afghanistan is pushing children to their absolute mental and emotional limits. What these children are experiencing - the bombings, watching as their siblings die from hunger, being banned from school and separated from their parents - is having a fundamental impact on their mental and psychosocial wellbeing.

"Save the Children is extremely concerned because the support networks and psychosocial services that should be helping the most vulnerable children simply do not exist in most communities in Afghanistan. And if children are not given the support and treatment they need, it can lead to long-term health and psychological impacts. These long-term impacts may exacerbate and maintain conflict, perpetuate cycles of poverty and reinforce family and community instability.

"This World Mental Health Day, Save the Children is calling on the international community to provide critical humanitarian aid to help families survive this economic crisis and long-term funding for mental health and psychosocial support. The future of Afghanistan’s children - and their country - depend on it."

Save the Children is providing mental health and psychosocial support for children in one-on-one and group counselling sessions and helping children to build their resilience and coping strategies via youth groups and children friendly spaces. The organisation is also providing cash grants to families to help them avoid resorting to desperate measures to survive, such as selling their children into marriage.

-Names changed to protect identities

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Nobel Peace Prize Winners Shine Spotlight On ‘The Power Of Civil Society To Promote Peace’
The human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus who have been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, represent “the oxygen of democracy” said the UN chief on Friday, in a message of congratulations to the three winners... More>>

Scoop.me: Torres Strait Islanders Win Climate Lawsuit Against Australia
According to a ruling by the UN Human Rights Committee, Australia has not sufficiently protected the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands from the consequences of the climate crisis...
More>>


Globetrotter: How Cuba Is Dealing With The Devastation Of Hurricane Ian
On September 27, 2022, a tropical cyclone—Hurricane Ian—struck Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Río. Sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour lingered over Cuba for more than eight hours... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 