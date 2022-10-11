1,450+ Organisation Identified In The UAE Web3 Space As Per The Crypto Oasis Ecosystem Report 2022

The report is the most detailed account of the Fastest Growing Blockchain Ecosystem in the World and was launched at the opening of the Future Blockchain Summit 2022

Key Highlights:

- Research suggests that more than 7,000 individuals work in organisations in the Crypto, Blockchain, Metaverse and Web3 Ecosystem of the UAE- native organisations account for 65 percent (950 organisations) of the total number and non-native organisations are 35 percent (500 organisations)

- The Report is broken down into 6 parts which identify the main elements of the Ecosystem: Governments & Associations, Startups & Projects, Investors & Collectors, Service Providers, Corporates and, Education & Research

- The Report was created in partnership with Roland Berger, one of the leading strategy consulting companies with a dedicated crypto economy and web3 team

DUBAI, Oct 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Crypto Oasis, the fastest growing Web3 ecosystem in the world, announced that it had identified more than 1,450 active Web3 organisations in the UAE at the end Q3 2022. The research also identified more than 7,000 individuals working in the industry.

The organisations that are active in the Blockchain space are broken down into native and non-native according to their dependency on this emerging technology. native organisations which only exist because of this technology account for 65 percent of the total number identified and non-native organisations are at 35 percent. Dubai Multi Commodities Centre(DMCC) has registered more than 460 native organisations which is more than 50% of all native Blockchain organisations in Dubai.

Out of the 7,000+ individuals working in the Web3 industry, approximately 77 percent work in Blockchain native organisations and 23 percent work in non-native organisations.

The Crypto Oasis Ecosystem Report is a periodic report which is now on its inaugural edition and was created in partnership with Roland Berger, one of the first top-tier strategy consulting firms to have entered the world of Blockchain and is steering their global Crypto Economy advisory out of the UAE. The Report focuses on market development and emerging technologies such as Crypto, Blockchain, Metaverse and Web3. It establishes the first quantitative and qualitative ecosystem study of the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem and identifies its various stakeholders. It includes, a deepdive into the opportunity that Web3 represents for the region, has exclusive content such as the insights on one the largest greenfield mining sites in the world being carried out by Phoenix in Abu Dhabi, as well as survey results by Roland Berger, that assesses the state of the global Crypto Economy for which they collected insights from over 150 C-level executives and innovators across 10 industries. "We strongly believe in the transition towards a crypto economy and see this reflected in the top C-Level executive agendas. The UAE is accelerating its global position as a Crypto and Web3 hub, also thanks to prime ecosystem developers like Crypto Oasis," says Pierre Samaties, Partner and global co-head of the firm's Crypto economy team.

The UAE is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the global innovation economy. The growth of the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem will continue in the coming months as we can already witness how regulators in the region are welcoming innovation and disruption, making it simpler for Blockchain-related companies to secure licenses and operate. Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of the Crypto Oasis said, "We are pleased to see the UAE supporting forward-thinking organisations such as startups, service providers, investors, as well as science and research institutions in the Web3 space. We also have industry leading stakeholders like ADGM, DIFC, DMCC, Simmons and Simmons, State Street featured in our report which will provide the audience with a deeper insight into industry trends as well as educate and inform the reader of this ever growing and evolving ecosystem. Through the report, you are provided with a snapshot of the Ecosystem, which will help set the baseline from which growth can be identified in the following years as the Crypto Oasis becomes a centre of Blockchain excellence."

Crypto Oasis catalyses the growth of organisations in the Crypto space and brings together Investors, Start-ups, Corporates, Researchers, Service Provider, and Government entities. It aims to advance the digital economy in the Middle East and bring distributed ledger technologies to the mainstream. Faisal Zaidi, Co-founder and CMO of the Crypto Oasis stated, "Our role is to curate the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem and our goal is to bring all stakeholders together on one playing field to assert the region as the leading global player in Web3."

He added, "The Crypto Oasis Directory and the parallely launched report, are tools that we have developed and created inhouse and published, in order to create transparency and awareness of this emerging region."

The report also contains insightful thought leadership articles from major players in the industry like 4ARTechnologies, Pulse, Ripple, Securrency, Singularity DAO, TDEFI, Tokengate, Virtua to name a few.

https://cryptooasis.ae/ecosystem-report-2022/

https://cryptooasis.ae/directory/

About Crypto Oasis

The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East focused Blockchain Ecosystem supported by initiators of Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing, with more than 1,450 organisations identified in the UAE alone.

www.cryptooasis.ae

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by our partners, we operate 51 offices in all major markets. Our 2,700 employees offer a unique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven by our values of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy, we at Roland Berger are convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entire value cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevant industries and business functions, we provide the best expertise to meet the profound challenges of today and tomorrow.

www.rolandberger.com

