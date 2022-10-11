Aid Agencies Call For Upholding International Humanitarian Law, Protection Of Civilians And Civilian Objects In Ukraine

The pattern of escalation in Ukraine has forced several aid agencies to suspend operations in the country over safety concerns for their staff and populations in need of support. Heavily populated areas in Ukraine-including in Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv and Ternopil-came under attack on Monday from explosive weapons with wide-area effects, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring another 89 [i].

Several civilian objects were destroyed, including a playground, a pedestrian bridge and several homes. The damage done to critical civilian infrastructure also led to power outages and disruptions to water, electricity and communication supplies, at a time when civilians are preparing for winter.

Aid agencies in Ukraine call for respecting obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law and for the protection of civilians and civilian objects from ongoing hostilities.

Reprisal attacks targeting civilians, civilian objects and buildings used for the protection of civilian populations are always prohibited under the laws of war.

SIGNATORIES :

Action contre la Faim

Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund

Caritas Ukraine

Danish Refugee Council

HelpAge International

INTERSOS

Medical Teams International

Network 100 percent life Rivne

Pax

People in Need

Plan International

Save the Children

Solidarites International

Stabilization Support Services

World Vision

[i]Figures from the Ukraine Ministry of Health

© Scoop Media

