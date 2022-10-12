World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asian Project Market 2022 Announces 13 Awards Winners!

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: BIFF

Asian Project Market (APM) 2022, which was held for 3 days from Oct 9 (Sun) to Oct 11 (Tues), has announced its award winners on Oct 11 (Tues) 20:00 KST, at the Grand Ballroom of Paradise Hotel Busan.

Celebrating its 25th year, APM 2022 has previously announced intensive support for Asian projects from this year. 29 projects from 14 countries were selected and a total of 705 official business meetings were held in the APM zone during the event, reestablishing its status as Asia’s largest investment and co-production market.

The 13 APM 2022 award-winning films were chosen from an evenly dispersed range of topics, genres, and production countries. Moreover, the ARRI Award drew much attention by announcing 2 projects as winners after careful consideration among many outstanding projects.

As exemplified by the numerous projects that have been invited to the world’s leading film festivals through APM for the past 24 years, it is expected that prominent Asian directors who have won this year’s award will also go on to gain global attention.

[Asian Project Market 2022 Award Winners]

APM 2022 Awards
Officially selected projects become contestants for APM Awards endowed by APM official sponsors. The winners of each award will be announced on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.
Busan Award
Financed by Busan Metropolitan City, the Busan Award commits 15,000USD in cash to one selected project chosen from APM official line-up. Busan Metropolitan City administers additional annual funds, aiming to lend stronger financial support to promising filmmakers participating at APM.
CJ ENM Award
CJ ENM Award commits 10,000USD in cash to one selected international project. The 'First Look Option' regarding production, investment, sales and distribution of the awarded project may be bestowed by CJ ENM through discussions between the winner and CJ ENM before presenting the award.
TAICCA Award
Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) sponsors TAICCA Award which commits 10,000USD in cash to one selected project chosen from APM line-up. The selected project will also be supported by Taiwan's International Co-funding Program (TICP), which is 30% of the total budget with a cap of 300,000USD, if it meets the requirements in 3 years.
VIPO Award
VIPO Award is sponsored by Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO). It commits 10,000USD in cash to one selected project chosen from APM official line-up.
LOTTE Award
LOTTE Award commits 10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected Korean project. The 'First Look Option' regarding production, investment, sales and distribution of the awarded project may be bestowed by LOTTE CULTUREWORKS through discussions between the winner and LOTTE CULTUREWORKS before presenting the award.
KB Award
KB Award commits 10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected project from APM official line-up. It is sponsored by KB Kookmin Bank in Korea.
NUTRILITE Award
NUTRILITE Award commits 10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected project chosen from APM official line-up.
Sørfond Award
Sørfond, the Norwegian South Film Fund, will invite an eligible project from APM official line-up to the Sørfond Pitching Forum of the year with a prize package; a round trip ticket and accommodation for one delegate.
Pop Up Film Residency Award
Pop Up Films and APM collaborate to offer one selected director of APM official project with an opportunity to take part in one on one tailor-made 3 week-long residency program in Europe in 2023. The residency program will be led by Pop Up Films and designed in accordance to the needs of the selected resident.
ARRI Award
ARRI awards an earmarked grant of 25,000USD for rental of ARRI equipment of the winning project or one set of ARRI ALEXA Mini camera with accessories, including four pieces of Ultra Prime lenses in rental to one official APM project.
Kongchak Studio Award
Kongchak Studio Award represents an in-kind prize worth 25,000USD in sound post-production services and facilities. Kongchak Studio will also cover travel and accommodation to Cambodia for the director of the winning project.
MONEFF Award
MONEFF Award commits 20,000USD in post-production service and facilities, especially editing or VFX. All APM projects are eligible to compete for this award.

