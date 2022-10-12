Asian Project Market 2022 Announces 13 Awards Winners!
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6:04 am Press Release: BIFF
Asian Project Market (APM) 2022, which was held
for 3 days from Oct 9 (Sun) to Oct 11 (Tues), has announced
its award winners on Oct 11 (Tues) 20:00 KST, at the Grand
Ballroom of Paradise Hotel Busan.
Celebrating
its 25th year, APM 2022 has previously announced intensive
support for Asian projects from this year. 29 projects from
14 countries were selected and a total of 705 official
business meetings were held in the APM zone during the
event, reestablishing its status as Asia’s largest
investment and co-production market.
The 13
APM 2022 award-winning films were chosen from an evenly
dispersed range of topics, genres, and production countries.
Moreover, the ARRI Award drew much attention by announcing 2
projects as winners after careful consideration among many
outstanding projects.
As exemplified by the
numerous projects that have been invited to the world’s
leading film festivals through APM for the past 24 years, it
is expected that prominent Asian directors who have won this
year’s award will also go on to gain global
attention.
[Asian Project Market 2022 Award
Winners]
APM 2022
Awards
Officially selected
projects become contestants for APM Awards endowed by APM
official sponsors. The winners of each award will be
announced on Tuesday, 11 October
2022.
Busan
Award
Financed by Busan
Metropolitan City, the Busan Award commits 15,000USD in cash
to one selected project chosen from APM official line-up.
Busan Metropolitan City administers additional annual funds,
aiming to lend stronger financial support to promising
filmmakers participating at
APM.
CJ ENM
Award
CJ ENM Award commits
10,000USD in cash to one selected international project. The
'First Look Option' regarding production, investment, sales
and distribution of the awarded project may be bestowed by
CJ ENM through discussions between the winner and CJ ENM
before presenting the
award.
TAICCA
Award
Taiwan Creative Content
Agency (TAICCA) sponsors TAICCA Award which commits
10,000USD in cash to one selected project chosen from APM
line-up. The selected project will also be supported by
Taiwan's International Co-funding Program (TICP), which is
30% of the total budget with a cap of 300,000USD, if it
meets the requirements in 3
years.
VIPO
Award
VIPO Award is sponsored
by Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO). It commits
10,000USD in cash to one selected project chosen from APM
official line-up.
LOTTE
Award
LOTTE Award commits
10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected Korean project. The
'First Look Option' regarding production, investment, sales
and distribution of the awarded project may be bestowed by
LOTTE CULTUREWORKS through discussions between the winner
and LOTTE CULTUREWORKS before presenting the
award.
KB
Award
KB Award commits
10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected project from APM
official line-up. It is sponsored by KB Kookmin Bank in
Korea.
NUTRILITE
Award
NUTRILITE Award commits
10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected project chosen from
APM official
line-up.
Sørfond
Award
Sørfond, the Norwegian
South Film Fund, will invite an eligible project from APM
official line-up to the Sørfond Pitching Forum of the year
with a prize package; a round trip ticket and accommodation
for one delegate.
Pop Up Film
Residency
Award
Pop Up Films and APM
collaborate to offer one selected director of APM official
project with an opportunity to take part in one on one
tailor-made 3 week-long residency program in Europe in 2023.
The residency program will be led by Pop Up Films and
designed in accordance to the needs of the selected
resident.
ARRI
Award
ARRI awards an earmarked
grant of 25,000USD for rental of ARRI equipment of the
winning project or one set of ARRI ALEXA Mini camera with
accessories, including four pieces of Ultra Prime lenses in
rental to one official APM
project.
Kongchak Studio
Award
Kongchak Studio Award
represents an in-kind prize worth 25,000USD in sound
post-production services and facilities. Kongchak Studio
will also cover travel and accommodation to Cambodia for the
director of the winning
project.
MONEFF
Award
MONEFF Award commits
20,000USD in post-production service and facilities,
especially editing or VFX. All APM projects are eligible to
compete for this
award.
