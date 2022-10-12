World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Malaysian Genomics Signs Agreement With National Institutes Of Health To Explore Research Opportunities

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Both parties to collaborate on research in genomics and biopharmaceuticals

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MGRC Therapeutics Sdn Bhd (MGRC-T), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the National Institutes of Health, Malaysia (NIH), providing a framework for collaboration between the two parties in medical research pertaining to genomics and biopharmaceuticals.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the research arm under the Ministry of Health Malaysia, comprises six research institutes that focus on biomedical research, public health and epidemiology, clinical research, behavioural health research, health management and health policies. The NIH is mandated to conduct high-impact health research to improve the quality of life of the Rakyat. The health research conducted by the NIH is in line with the Health Research Priority Areas for each five-yearly Malaysia Plans.

MGRC-T specialises in genomics and biopharmaceutical services with proprietary know-how and intellectual property related to the research, development, and processing of genetic screening tests, as well as the manufacturing of cell therapies, including immunotherapy for various types of cancer.

Dato' Alvin Joseph Nesakumar, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "The cooperation agreement enables us to explore ways that we can work together with NIH to improve the quality of our genomics and biopharmaceutical services that can contribute to improving the health of the Rakyat. We consider this collaboration a good step in encouraging and promoting research in genomics and biopharmaceuticals that will be mutually beneficial."

Dr S Asmaliza Ismail, Manager of the NIH said, "We welcome this agreement as we are keen to work with specialists such as Malaysian Genomics to exchange knowledge in various fields of medical research. We believe that by working and pooling our resources together, we can bridge the gaps in expertise and experience."

Under this agreement, the parties will explore joint training in the field of medical research, exchange research materials, and partake in scientific data presentation and publication. Additionally, the agreement will enable the exchange of experts and personnel, including postgraduate research and students on adjunct appointments, short- and long-term research attachments, co-supervision of students conducting research and internships, as well as other areas of cooperation to be mutually decided.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sonali Kolhatkar: Brazil’s Lula Remerges - In A Very Different Political World
If Lula wins reelection, he must not only rebuild the social investments that Bolsonaro destroyed, but also restore trust in a nation damaged by fascism’s sophisticated propaganda machine...
More>>


UN: Russian Large-scale Strikes Are ‘Unacceptable Escalation’, Says Guterres
The UN chief António Guterres said that large-scale strikes by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, were deeply shocking and represented “another unacceptable escalation” of the war... More>>



UN: Nobel Peace Prize Winners Shine Spotlight On ‘The Power Of Civil Society To Promote Peace’
The human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus who have been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, represent “the oxygen of democracy” said the UN chief on Friday, in a message of congratulations to the three winners... More>>


Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 