Nozomi Networks Recognised For Cloud Security Innovation In 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

SYDNEY, October 20, 2022 – Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT & IoT security, today announced that its Vantage solution has won the “Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organisation that recognises the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

“With cyber threats against critical business operations on the rise, and the costs of these threats now in the billions of dollars, organisations require visibility into threats and vulnerabilities across IT, OT and IoT networks,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Vantage represents an industry breakthrough in addressing this need, providing advanced network visibility and security across a new generation of converged IT, OT and IoT environments. Its SaaS architecture, massive scalability and high-performance data analytics are unmatched. Congratulations to the Nozomi Networks team on being our choice for ‘Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year’ for 2022.”

Nozomi Networks’ Vantage cloud-hosted security platform leverages the power and simplicity of SaaS to deliver unmatched threat detection and visibility across OT, IoT, and IT networks. Vantage boosts operational efficiency and slashes network integration, administration and cybersecurity overhead. It helps reduce time spent on troubleshooting and forensic activities.

The solution provides superior visibility via a single view and network mapping so customers can immediately visualise all of their globally distributed OT and IoT assets. Additionally, enterprise-wide visibility provides instant awareness of OT and IoT assets, activity patterns and risks on the networks. Customers can quickly identify cyber threats, risks and anomalies for faster response.

Vantage also enables real-time awareness with continuously updated Threat Intelligence. It can identify vulnerabilities on every system and generate alerts on malicious activity using signatures and behavioural-based anomaly detection techniques. Lastly, its Asset Intelligence subscription ensures up-to-date vulnerability assessments so customers can quickly respond to OT and IoT threats and process anomalies before they cause disruption.

“We are thrilled to have Vantage recognised by CyberSecurity Breakthrough with such an incredible award,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “It's a solution that truly accelerates visibility, threat detection and response for the largest and most complex industrial control networks. It makes it possible to centrally manage, monitor and protect any number of devices, at any number of locations, from anywhere in the world.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honour excellence and recognise the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for industrial cyber security and operational control. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers OT visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honouring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

