PRC’s Contribution To Improving Rural Livelihood Acknowledged

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 7:17 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Guadalcanal Constituency (SGC) Honourable Rollen Seleso who is the Minister for the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) has acknowledged the unwavering commitment and support that the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) continue to provide to the national government through projects that envisioned at improving rural livelihood.

Hon. Seleso was speaking at a ceremony to mark the official handing over of 17 fiberglass boats and 40 horsepower Outboard Motor Engines (OBMs) with their accessories to the first 17 communities in his constituency (SGC) in Honiara on Friday 14th October, 2022.

The boats and OBMs which cost 1.7 million in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) were received by the 17 Chairmen representing their communities in the constituency. The boats and OBMs were procured under the South Guadalcanal Constituency Emergency Transport Project 2022, emergency commitments.

“PRC’s continuous support towards the national government CDF programme is not only praiseworthy but validate a genuine partner and someone who cares about the livelihood of rural Solomon Islanders and committed at improving it.

“The boats & OBMs were purchased by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) in partnership with PRC funding component through the CDF programme in the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

“PRC’s continuous support and contribution towards such meaningful projects towards improving social and economic livelihoods of our rural people especially in SGC is commendable.”

He said that government through SGC will continue to work closely with PRC and other development partners towards advancing rural development in SGC to improve social and economic livelihood of its rural people.

An agreement to safeguard the use of the assets was also signed between the recipients (17 communities) of the boats & OBMs and the South Guadalcanal Constituency.

RM Fiberglas Engineering Company which is also a government preferred supplier built the boats. The locally owned company specialise in building of boat and canoes, eskies, water tanks, chairs, and fiberglass sittings. OBMs were supplied by Y-sato company.

The company also build and supplied boats and canoes for other constituencies.

Hon. Rollen Seleso is the current MP for South Guadalcanal Constituency.

