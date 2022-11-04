World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ethiopia: Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Signing Of Cessation Of Hostilities Agreement

Friday, 4 November 2022, 6:03 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 3 November 2022

Yesterday’s agreement between the Ethiopian Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is an encouraging and bold step towards ending the two-year-old conflict that has claimed many lives, caused widespread displacement and untold suffering and ruin.

I particularly welcome the agreement’s strong emphasis on human rights, including condemning sexual and gender-based violence, violence against children, girls, women, and older people and the commitment to implement a comprehensive national transitional justice policy. Consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including victims and civil society, will be crucial in the design of this policy.

The implementation of these commitments – which are in line with the recommendations of our 2021 joint investigation report with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission – is crucial to ensure accountability for gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Effective remedies and adequate reparation will be key for victims, and to foster reconciliation and national healing.

I call on all parties to ensure human rights remain central to the implementation of the agreement. Regular monitoring and reporting are crucial to prevent human rights violations and abuses in all areas affected by hostilities.

My Office will be available to support the parties in implementing the agreement, particularly the accountability and transitional justice provisions.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Carbon Market Watch: Governments Must Slash Emissions, Not Ambition
As Carbon Market Watch prepares to attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, we urge the international community to commit to far more ambitious climate action... More>>

WHO: Northern Ethiopia Facing Devastating Spike In Preventable Disease
The UN health agency WHO expressed serious concerns on Friday about a likely spike in a range of preventable diseases in Ethiopia’s northern regions - and in particular Tigray – caused by nearly two years of conflict and chronic aid access problems...
More>>

UN: No ‘Credible Pathway’ To 1.5C Limit, UNEP Warns
National pledges to reduce harmful emissions offer little hope of avoiding climate disaster, UN climate experts said on Thursday, in an urgent appeal for a radical transformation of the energy sector, before it’s too late... More>>



UN: Millions Face Flooding Threat Across West And Central Africa
In west and central Africa, some 3.4 million people need help after destructive flooding, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.
The alert comes amid the worst floods in a decade... More>>

Sudan: Bloodbath In Blue Nile, Authorities Must Protect Civilians From Tribal Violence
Sudanese authorities must take serious measures to protect civilians, control tribal violence in the country, and ensure that the rule of law is implemented after hundreds of people were killed and injured in the most recent rounds of violence in the Blue Nile state... More>>


UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 