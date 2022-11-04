Simultaneous Rituals Set On Nov. 10 To Honor Indigenous Peoples Heroes

This November 10, the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) invites everyone to the 12th-year celebration of Indigenous Peoples Heroes Day (IP Heroes Day). The commemoration aims to honor IP heroes' lives and “Learn From Our Past, Fight for Our Future” in the continuity of this year’s #Fight4OurFuture theme. This celebration highlights the role of IP heroes in environmental protection.

“We are excited for this year’s celebration as we bridge the historical role of Indigenous heroes and martyrs into our present work to defend our land, waters, resources, and life,” said Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of IPMSDL.

“Our celebration becomes more timely coinciding with peoples’ campaigns for climate justice during COP27 and IPMSDL’s ongoing campaign to Fight for Land, Health, Rights, and Planet,” she added.

IP Heroes Day traces its roots in the martyrdom of the Ogoni 9 on November 10, 1995, when Indigenous Ogoni activists Ken-Saro Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine were executed by the Nigerian Army for opposing the exploitation of Ogoniland by the Royal Dutch Shell Company and the local Nigerian Petroleum Company.

Global, simultaneous indigenous ceremonies

Several IP communities and groups are gearing up to celebrate the legacy of their heroes and martyrs through their ceremonies – indigenous rituals, prayers from shamans, dances, and chants.

“It will be a series of different cultural and spiritual ceremonies among different IP groups on the dates around November 10. These rites are a form of prayer and thanksgiving to our ancestors. Moreover, we also seek blessing and guidance for our communities’ struggles, especially in defense of ancestral lands from environmental plunder and degradation,” said Longid.

The Ogiek and Sengwer peoples in Kenya, the Ogoni in Nigeria, the Karen in Burma, the Maya Ch’orti’ in Guatemala, and several Indigenous Peoples in Northeast India, Bangladesh, Sabah, West Papua, and the Philippines are among those taking part in the global event. “We are inviting more Indigenous Peoples groups and communities to be part of this commemoration,” Longid added.

IP Heroes are Climate Heroes

While all eyes and ears are on the Climate Conference in Egypt from November 6 to 18, IP Heroes Day shall bring in the will put a spotlight on the IP heroes as climate heroes.

According to Longid, “The values and struggles of IP Heroes are strongly linked to climate issues. Mega dams, large-scale mining, big agribusiness, and profit-driven projects encroaching on our lands are the biggest threat to our environment and our lives. These are significant contributors to climate change which is why conversations on climate justice must also address the persecution of our IP Heroes.”

Call to stop the attacks on IP Heroes

IP Heroes, as environmental human rights defenders, maintain the earth’s rich biodiversity with their knowledge and sustainable practices and through the active defense of their rights.

“Our culture and practices are developed to address our needs on food sovereignty, economic and environmental sustainability, and social traditions, among others. However, we cannot continue this if we are disconnected from our lands where our knowledge is rooted. Moreso, if our communities and leaders are being arrested and killed,” Longid said.

Longid added that the world “owes it to IP Heroes for keeping our mountains, rivers, and forests alive." She stressed the recognition and support they needed.

"The IP Heroes Day celebration will be a unified call to stop the attacks on Indigenous Peoples and to uphold our right to self-determination," Longid explained, "and everyone, indigenous and non-indigenous, advocates and friends are welcome to celebrate with us."

