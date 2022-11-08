World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pertamina Supports Indonesia's Goal To Reach Net Zero Emissions By 2060

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

JAKARTA, Nov 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - State-owned energy company PT Pertamina (Persero) supports Indonesia's aspiration to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

Indonesia has increased its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction target to 31.89 percent, with its efforts, and 43.20 percent, with international assistance, through the Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document.

"In terms of emission reduction, Pertamina has set a target of 30 percent emission reduction in 2030, versus our 2010 baseline," Pertamina's president director and CEO Nicke Widyawati said in a panel discussion of UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

In 2021, Pertamina have succeeded in reducing GHG emissions by 7.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents or 29.09 percent compared to the 2010 baseline.

This emission reduction is achieved by reducing non-routine emissions from the process, which is utilized for own-use fuel and gas supply to customers as much as 69,7 percent, using more efficient equipment which is included in Energy Efficiency Program, contributed 13.9 percent, using energy from low carbon source that contributes 16,2 percent and other activities.

In order to reach net zero aspirations, Pertamina has developed a holistic strategy delivered via two pillars, which are the decarbonization of its business activities and the development of new green business; as well as three enablers namely developing carbon accounting standards that already approved by national and international regulation, and also the implementation of Pertamina Internal Carbon Price, building sustainability organization that will oversee Pertamina business are on the right track for its Net Zero Roadmap goals and stakeholder engagement to fully support national NZE target and commitment.

Such a goal is supported by the company's long-term investment strategy. Pertamina's cumulative CAPEX up to 2060 for the Green Business Initiatives is estimated at around US$40 billion for biofuels, renewable energy sources, CCS/CCUS, battery and EV ecosystem, hydrogen, and carbon business.

Widyawati added that Pertamina accelerates green business development from upstream to downstream through the whole integrated value chain.

See the short video, A World Class Energy Company, at: https://youtu.be/IIflZaKvaag.

Pertamina is committed to supporting the Indonesian government's commitment to achieving net zero by 2060 or sooner. As an energy company, Pertamina has a big responsibility to be a pillar of achieving net zero emissions in Indonesia, on the principles of affordability and fairness," she concluded.

