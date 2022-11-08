World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Turning Towards Clean Energy, PLN Accelerates The Electric Vehicle Ecosystem From Upstream To Downstream

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

JAKARTA, Nov 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's state-owned electric utility PT PLN (Persero) has outlined its focus on providing infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's electric vehicle ecosystem, aimed to reduce the carbon emission on transportation.

Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir said the government is fully committed to developing the electric vehicle ecosystem after President Joko Widodo released Presidential Regulation Number 55 of 2019 on the Acceleration of the Battery Electric Vehicle Program for Road Transportation.

The Ministry is in full support by assigning a number of SOEs, including PLN, to accelerate the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia. "We all should keep national energy security in appropriate condition, which at this time we import 1.5 million barrels per day for fuel-oil based (BBM) or the equivalent of Rp 200 trillion per year. Electric vehicles are the solution to reduce the foreign exchange abroad," he said.

Minister Thohir explained that the transition of electric vehicles has many benefits, both for the economy and the environment. This is in line with the national goal to continue to encourage sustainable economic development. Moving quickly, the Ministry of SOEs has also assigned a number of SOEs, including PLN, to collaborate on accelerating the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia.

President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo stated that PLN is ready to support the acceleration of the electric vehicle ecosystem from upstream to downstream. Besides securing power supply for charging electric vehicles, PLN has also prepared supporting infrastructure and services to facilitate users towards switching to electric vehicles.

Currently, PLN has developed 150 units of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SPKLU) spread over 120 locations. PLN plans to expand 110 units more of SPKLU in 2022. Darmawan said that PLN is pleased to welcome business entities to collaborate in partnerships to provide SPKLU. A new scheme for the provision of SPKLU is the Partnership Investor Own Investor Operate (IO2) in which the Partner prepares investment funds according to the type of SPKLU service, land provision and operation and maintenance. "PLN also cooperates with state-owned banks or Himbara for EV banking service products, car installments and the SPKLU franchise," he said.

In addition, for electric motor vehicles, PLN has also provided a General Electric Vehicle Battery Exchange Station (SPBKLU). Currently there are 16 units installed in Jakarta, and 2 units in Surabaya. In 2022, it is planned that 70 SPBKLU units will be expanded with a total of about 300 batteries and locations spread across Java and Bali.

"Considering the experience of electric vehicle users, charging is mostly done at home when the vehicle is not in use. Usually at night. For this reason, PLN has also collaborated with ATPM or electric vehicle distributors," he said.

Through this collaboration, PLN customers who purchase electric vehicles will immediately be assisted with the installation of home charging and discounts fee on new installation for electric vehicles, namely the 'Super EVeryday' promo. "PLN also provides a 30 percent discount fee for use from home charging electricity from 22.00 WIB to 05.00 WIB," he said.

Electric vehicle users are also facilitated, Darmawan said, by Electric Vehicle Digital Services (EVDS). The EVDS is a platform for complete electric vehicle services. "EVDS will improve customer experience by digitizing and integrating all customer service systems for users or potential users of electric vehicles," he explained.

PLN is also actively collaborating with other SOEs institutions to scale up an end-to-end EV Battery supply chain through the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC). Darmawan explained, the potential for nickel in Indonesia will be able to support the acceleration of EV in Indonesia, because the battery component is the most expensive component in an electric vehicle.

Therefore, PLN has joined the IBC, a consortium of 4 SOEs, which consists of PLN, Antam, Pertamina and Mind ID, that will engage the mining and energy sectors. "In 2022, PLN will increase the fund up to IDR 513 billion to IBC to develop the battery industry," said Darmawan.

