World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Islanders Present Historic Declaration To Leaders At COP27

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 6:28 am
Press Release: 350.org

Read the Kioa Climate Emergency Declaration here

Sharm El Sheik - Pacific island youth met with Australian and Pacific Island leaders at COP27 on Nov 8, to present their demands on decarbonisation, additional loss and damage commitments and accessible climate finance.

Speaking to the new Australian ambassador for climate change, Kristin Tilley, Pacific civil society representatives shared the Kioa Climate Emergency Declaration, a historic document drafted on the shores of Kioa Island in Fiji. Later that evening, Pacific island youth also presented the declaration to the Pacific Island Forum Leaders.

350.org Pacific Managing Director, Joseph Sikulu said,

“Australia has historically been a big challenge for us, with their insistence on the expansion of coal, one of the leading causes of the climate crisis. It was encouraging to meet with Ambassador Tilley at COP27 and have her receive the Kioa Declaration with interest. With the recent change in government, we hope that Australia will step up their climate commitments. If Australia is truly a genuine neighbor to the Pacific, they will move beyond their addiction to coal and support the repair of communities impacted by the climate crisis with new and additional loss and damage finance.”

The launch of the declaration comes just as a number of nations announced pledges for loss and damage finance, with New Zealand committing $20million. However, wealthy nations have a responsibility to ensure that loss and damage funding is not only sufficient and additional, but is also accessible to the communities that most need it.

The Kioa Climate Emergency Declaration includes a commitment from Pacific civil societies to our people, in the form of the Kioa Pledge - a pledge to work together to run and sustain the development of a Kioa Finance Mechanism. The Kioa Finance Mechanism will be a platform that clears the pathway for communities to access funding and resources for the projects needed in their homes, villages and islands.

Brianna Fruean, Pacific Climate Warrior said,

“The Pacific continues to show what true climate leadership looks like. From their key role in the Paris Agreement, to Tuvalu’s historic endorsement of the Fossil Fuel Treaty yesterday, to this Kioa Climate Emergency Declaration. We have fought tooth and nail for our people and our islands, and we are asking COP27 delegates to do the same.”

Selina Pulini Tikoibua, Pacific Coordinator for Loss and Damage Youth Coalition said, “Pacific Islanders are known to be resilient but our resilience cannot be taken advantage of. Actions need to be taken, big governments need to be held responsible for their actions and compensate for loss and damage faced by our fragile communities.”

Ulaiasi Tuikoro, Community Outreach Officer for Pacific Youth Council said, This a voice of hope and transition for the youth of the Pacific. For years, we have tried to fight for policies to address climate change, but without enough action taking place. We hope leaders will hear us now that we have a declaration, not just from national leaders, but from representatives of our communities.”

Lavetanalagi Seru, Regional Policy Coordinator for the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network said, “The Kioa Declaration and its associated finance mechanism is one that is rooted in justice, equity and inclusion. Not only are Pacific communities at the frontlines being disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis, but they are also dealing with the challenges of accessing real time support, and resources to be able to deal with this existential threat. We hope that our neighbours, like Australia and New Zealand and the rest of the developed world are truly listening. We need to act now to save our region and the future of humanity.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 350.org on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Greenpeace: Antarctic Protected Areas Failure Proves Urgent Need For Global Oceans Treaty
As the annual Antarctic Ocean Commission (CCAMLR) fails to agree on long-promised Marine Protected Areas, Greenpeace is calling for governments to urgently invest in the solution - a strong Global Oceans Treaty agreement at the UN... More>>


UN: DPRK Launches ‘Unprecedented Number’ Of Missiles, Security Council Hears
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched “an unprecedented number” of cruise and ballistic missiles over the course of just 48 hours this week, the UN Assistant Secretary-General...
More>>



WMO: Europe Hotting Up More Than Twice Global Average
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years – the highest of any continent in the world... More>>


PIANGO: Urgent And Decisive Actions At The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27
With the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 underway at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO) and partners, have outlined a list of key asks... More>>


OHCHR: UN Human Rights Chief Türk Issues Open Letter To Twitter’s Elon Musk
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer at Twitter, urging him to “ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter... More>>


South Sudan: Conflict And Climate Crisis Drives Rising Hunger
The number of people in South Sudan who are going hungry is at the highest level ever, UN agencies said in their latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, issued on Thursday... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 