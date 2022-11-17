5th Annual Global Demand Awards Format And Finalists Announced: Celebrating Exceptional Entertainment

Los Angeles (November 16, 2022) — Parrot Analytics announced the new format and finalists for the 5th annual Global Demand Awards, expanding the scope of the awards beyond just TV to also recognize the most in-demand movies and talent in the world for the year 2022.

For the third year in a row, the awards will be headlined by a virtual festival featuring interviews with the leading talent, executives, and creators behind today’s most in-demand global hits. “Demand Festival: Power Up!” will be held online from February 6 thru February 8, 2023. Winners in all categories will be announced in late January 2023.

This year’s Demand Festival will focus on the “powering-up” of an industry charged with latent energy from two years of slowed-down and interrupted production. Entertainment professionals will share their secret “power-ups” that boosted their strategies in developing the stories that captured global audience attention and helped make magic on our screens.

With a special focus on gaming and franchises, the Demand Festival will feature those who are leading the entertainment industry into a new era of creativity.

“What’s next for the ever-shifting landscape of entertainment? If the past five years indicated an era of fragmentation and multi-channel distribution, the next five seem primed for a pendulum-swing back to the world of consolidation and bundling,” said Brandon Katz, Industry Strategist for Parrot Analytics. “While audiences may soon have less choice of viewing platforms to find their next binge, they will continue to enjoy an endless menu of entertainment, ranging from blockbuster IP to niche and foreign language content. With so much entertainment created in one year, it’s vital to honor the series and films that break through the noise, attracting the most attention, time, and adoration from global audiences.”

In its fifth year, the Global Demand Awards will expand beyond TV and also recognize the exceptional films and talent driving global audience demand. Winners will be determined using Parrot Analytics’ global demand measurement system: A true reflection of audience desire for excellent storytelling and performance, with no “for your consideration” campaigns influencing the results.

The current finalists for each category are determined based on global audience demand data for the period January 1, 2022 – November 5, 2022. The winner’s announcement will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2022.

The list of categories for the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards includes:

TV Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2022

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2022

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2022

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2022

Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2022

Most In-Demand Series Based on Video Game IP of 2022

Movie Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2022

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2022 (45 day window)

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2022

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2022

Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2022

Talent Category

Most In-Demand Rising Star of 2022

The top five finalists for each category of the 2023 Global Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, subject to change.

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2022

Attack On Titan

Better Call Saul

Stranger Things

The Boys

The Walking Dead

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2022

House Of The Dragon

Moon Knight

Obi-wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2022

Attack On Titan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Spy X Family

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2022

Cocomelon

PAW Patrol

Peppa Pig

Sesame Street

Spongebob Squarepants

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2022

Cobra Kai

Saturday Night Live

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

What We Do in the Shadows

Young Sheldon

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2022

Air Crash Investigation (Mayday)

Dynasties (2018)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Prehistoric Planet

The Green Planet

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2022

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2022

American Horror Story

Chucky

Resident Evil

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Wednesday

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2022

America's Got Talent

Impractical Jokers

RuPaul's Drag Race

Shark Tank

The Voice (US)

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2022

Moon Knight

Peacemaker

Superman & Lois

The Boys

The Flash

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2022

All Of Us Are Dead

Naagin

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Kapil Sharma Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2022

Doctor Who

Peaky Blinders

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

The Crown

The Last Kingdom

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2022

A Fazenda (BR)

Big Brother Brasil

Dark Desire

La Rosa De Guadalupe

¿Quién Mató A Sara?

Most In-Demand TV Series Book Adaptation of 2022

Bridgerton

Killing Eve

Outlander

The Expanse

The Handmaid's Tale

Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2022

Dragon Ball Z

Mr. Bean

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Star Trek: The Original Series

Seinfeld

Most In-Demand Series Based on Video Game IP of 2022

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Halo

Pokémon

Om Nom

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2022

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

RRR

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2022 (45 day window)

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Batman

Thor: Love And Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2022

Don't Look Up

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jackass Forever

Licorice Pizza

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2022

2000 Mules

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Polar Bear

Return To Space

The Tinder Swindler

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2022

Encanto

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Sing 2

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild

Turning Red

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2022

Nope

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

Scream (2022)

The Black Phone

X

Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Batman

Eternals

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Thor: Love And Thunder

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

RRR

The Matrix Resurrections

Top Gun: Maverick

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2022

American Psycho

Forrest Gump

Spirited Away

Top Gun

The Shawshank Redemption

Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2022

Don't Look Up

Finch

Red Notice

The Adam Project

The Power Of The Dog

Most In-Demand Rising Star in the World, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown

Michael Cimino

Kit Connor

Auli'I Cravalho

Maya Hawke

A note on methodology: TV series are only included if the show was released in the 2022 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2022 calendar year. For movies, the analysis timeframe that has been applied is Nov 1 2021 - Oct 31 2022 to ensure that US holiday season movie releases are captured. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2023.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.

For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com

© Scoop Media