5th Annual Global Demand Awards Format And Finalists Announced: Celebrating Exceptional Entertainment
Los Angeles (November 16, 2022) — Parrot Analytics announced the new format and finalists for the 5th annual Global Demand Awards, expanding the scope of the awards beyond just TV to also recognize the most in-demand movies and talent in the world for the year 2022.
For the third year in a row, the awards will be headlined by a virtual festival featuring interviews with the leading talent, executives, and creators behind today’s most in-demand global hits. “Demand Festival: Power Up!” will be held online from February 6 thru February 8, 2023. Winners in all categories will be announced in late January 2023.
This year’s Demand Festival will focus on the “powering-up” of an industry charged with latent energy from two years of slowed-down and interrupted production. Entertainment professionals will share their secret “power-ups” that boosted their strategies in developing the stories that captured global audience attention and helped make magic on our screens.
With a special focus on gaming and franchises, the Demand Festival will feature those who are leading the entertainment industry into a new era of creativity.
“What’s next for the ever-shifting landscape of entertainment? If the past five years indicated an era of fragmentation and multi-channel distribution, the next five seem primed for a pendulum-swing back to the world of consolidation and bundling,” said Brandon Katz, Industry Strategist for Parrot Analytics. “While audiences may soon have less choice of viewing platforms to find their next binge, they will continue to enjoy an endless menu of entertainment, ranging from blockbuster IP to niche and foreign language content. With so much entertainment created in one year, it’s vital to honor the series and films that break through the noise, attracting the most attention, time, and adoration from global audiences.”
In its fifth year, the Global Demand Awards will expand beyond TV and also recognize the exceptional films and talent driving global audience demand. Winners will be determined using Parrot Analytics’ global demand measurement system: A true reflection of audience desire for excellent storytelling and performance, with no “for your consideration” campaigns influencing the results.
The current finalists for each category are determined based on global audience demand data for the period January 1, 2022 – November 5, 2022. The winner’s announcement will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2022.
The list of categories for the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards includes:
TV Categories
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2022
Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2022
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2022
Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2022
Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2022
Most In-Demand Series Based on Video Game IP of 2022
Movie Categories
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2022
Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2022 (45 day window)
Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2022
Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2022
Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2022
Talent Category
Most In-Demand Rising Star of 2022
The top five finalists for each category of the 2023 Global Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, subject to change.
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2022
- Attack On Titan
- Better Call Saul
- Stranger Things
- The Boys
- The Walking Dead
Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2022
- House Of The Dragon
- Moon Knight
- Obi-wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2022
- Attack On Titan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- My Hero Academia
- One Piece
- Spy X Family
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2022
- Cocomelon
- PAW Patrol
- Peppa Pig
- Sesame Street
- Spongebob Squarepants
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2022
- Cobra Kai
- Saturday Night Live
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Young Sheldon
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2022
- Air Crash Investigation (Mayday)
- Dynasties (2018)
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive
- Prehistoric Planet
- The Green Planet
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2022
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Peaky Blinders
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2022
- American Horror Story
- Chucky
- Resident Evil
- Two Sentence Horror Stories
- Wednesday
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2022
- America's Got Talent
- Impractical Jokers
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Shark Tank
- The Voice (US)
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2022
- Moon Knight
- Peacemaker
- Superman & Lois
- The Boys
- The Flash
Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2022
- All Of Us Are Dead
- Naagin
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- The Kapil Sharma Show
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2022
- Doctor Who
- Peaky Blinders
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive
- The Crown
- The Last Kingdom
Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2022
- A Fazenda (BR)
- Big Brother Brasil
- Dark Desire
- La Rosa De Guadalupe
- ¿Quién Mató A Sara?
Most In-Demand TV Series Book Adaptation of 2022
- Bridgerton
- Killing Eve
- Outlander
- The Expanse
- The Handmaid's Tale
Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2022
- Dragon Ball Z
- Mr. Bean
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Star Trek: The Original Series
- Seinfeld
Most In-Demand Series Based on Video Game IP of 2022
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
- Halo
- Pokémon
- Om Nom
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2022
- Eternals
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- RRR
- The Batman
- Top Gun: Maverick
Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2022 (45 day window)
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Batman
- Thor: Love And Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2022
- Don't Look Up
- Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2022
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Jackass Forever
- Licorice Pizza
- The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2022
- 2000 Mules
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
- Polar Bear
- Return To Space
- The Tinder Swindler
Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2022
- Encanto
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Sing 2
- The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild
- Turning Red
Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2022
- Nope
- Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
- Scream (2022)
- The Black Phone
- X
Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2022
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Batman
- Eternals
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
- Thor: Love And Thunder
Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2022
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
- RRR
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Top Gun: Maverick
Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2022
- American Psycho
- Forrest Gump
- Spirited Away
- Top Gun
- The Shawshank Redemption
Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2022
- Don't Look Up
- Finch
- Red Notice
- The Adam Project
- The Power Of The Dog
Most In-Demand Rising Star in the World, 2022
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Michael Cimino
- Kit Connor
- Auli'I Cravalho
- Maya Hawke
A note on methodology: TV series are only included if the show was released in the 2022 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2022 calendar year. For movies, the analysis timeframe that has been applied is Nov 1 2021 - Oct 31 2022 to ensure that US holiday season movie releases are captured. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2023.
